Facebook Creator App Coming To Android In Early 2018

Facebook on Thursday announced a new mobile app meant to assist content creators posting to its social network and facilitate the process of both making and distributing videos, as well as tracking their performance across the board. Simply called Facebook Creator, the newly announced service is now available for download on iOS devices and will be making its way to Android-powered smartphones and tablets “in the coming months,” according to the tech giant’s Video Product Manager Chris Hatfield. While the company official didn’t elaborate on the matter, the wording of his statement on the availability of Facebook Creator on Android devices implied an early 2018 launch. It’s currently unclear why Facebook opted to delay the Android release of the app, though the company has a long history of debuting new offerings on iOS before optimizing and porting them to the ecosystem of devices running on Google’s open source OS, with the most recent app that went through that development process being Bonfire which soft-launched earlier this month.

The service itself can be utilized by both Facebook Pages and individual users, the company confirmed, adding that the current version of the platform is still liable to undergo significant changes going forward, depending on the initial feedback from its users. Facebook Creator is targeted at a relatively broad demographic, being designed as a video creation tool that also boasts broadcasting capabilities, one of the company’s main focus points in recent years. Additionally, Facebook Creator is deeply integrated into the largest social media network on the planet and allows content creators to easily communicate with their fans, followers, and other communities on Facebook. Support for Facebook-owned Instagram is also part of the newly launched package, the internet giant confirmed. A dedicated Community tab that ships with the app comes with robust filtering abilities to quickly sort through messages and provides you with the option of managing communication from collaborators.

The Live Creative Kit supported by the mobile app is highly customizable and can be personalized to adapt to your own needs, in addition to featuring options for adding intros, outros, and live stickers, as well as a broad range of digital frames. Once your content is created and published or streamed, you’ll be able to keep track of its performance using the Insights tab found within Facebook Creator, with this particular system being largely similar to the video insights platform available to Facebook Pages.