Exotic Android Adventure Faraway 2: Jungle Escape Out For Free

Exotic Android adventure game Faraway 2: Jungle Escape officially released earlier this week and is now available for download from the Google Play Store in all parts of the world. Developed by Pine Studio and published by Snapbreak, the title is a successor to the popular escape game Faraway: Puzzle Escape which launched in mid-2017 to positive reviews from both critics and mobile gamers alike. Faraway 2: Jungle Escape ships with 18 levels filled with new types of puzzles and secrets to discover in order to learn more about the curious setting of this adventure, half of which are available for free. The remaining nine levels will set you back $0.99 per a single episode pack or $3.49 outright, with their purchase also removing ads from the game that appear between levels but are usually short and skippable. This straightforward business model worked well for the original game and has now been directly translated to its successor, offering players plenty of time to try the adventure at no cost and decide whether they deem it worth paying a small fee.

The cartoonish 3D world of the game encourages exploration and was designed in a manner that offers a surprising level of replayability in the context of the escape-the-room genre. Unlike many similar Android titles found on the Google Play Store, Faraway 2: Jungle Escape doesn’t evoke the sense of claustrophobia at any point during its campaign and features lush, vivid environments meant to immerse players into its mysterious world. The gameplay largely revolves around solving curious puzzles, with the rest of it being dedicated to discovering hidden journal entries containing the game’s rich backstory.

An in-game screenshotting tool is also part of the newly released package, having been implemented to facilitate the process of solving certain puzzles whose hints are lying around the world. Faraway 2: Jungle Escape ships with cloud saving support backed by Google Play Games and was designed to take advantage of contemporary smartphones featuring screens with tall 18:9 aspect ratios which gained massive traction over the course of this year, having been commercialized by virtually every major phone maker on the planet. Faraway 2: Jungle Escape is compatible with the majority of modern mobile devices running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and later versions of Google’s mobile operating system, in addition to being available on iOS.