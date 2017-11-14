Ex-Hulu CTO Now Leads Google Play’s User Experience Efforts

Hulu’s former chief technology officer, Tian Lim, has officially joined Google as the vice president for the search giant’s Google Play user experience efforts. Lim was the CTO at Hulu from March 2014 until October of this year, according to his LinkedIn profile, before he started to take the role as VP of Google Play at the Mountain View, California-based internet giant last month.

Before working for Hulu, Lim also held various roles at several tech companies such as Sony Network Entertainment International (SNEI), where he served as the senior vice president for product development from December 2012 through February 2014. Prior to that role, he was the vice president of SNEI’s Entertainment Experience Development Group. Lim previously worked for several years at Microsoft as well, holding a variety of positions including as director of development for the software giant’s Xbox Live and platform and development manager for Microsoft Xbox, among other roles at the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant. Earlier in his career, Lim was a software engineer and games system designer at Nintendo Technology Development from 1998 to 2003.

Meanwhile, Barry Steinglass, Hulu’s SVP of engineering, will serve as the company’s CTO for the time being while Hulu has not found a replacement for Lim just yet. Lim’s departure from the company follows the resignation of Hulu’s former chief executive officer Mike Hopkins in October to join Sony Pictures TV. At Google, Lim will be responsible for improving the overall experience of users with the Google Play service, which became the largest platform for applications according to Google Play’s Asia Pacific Director James Sanders, noting how the number of people using Google Play for apps has increased over the last couple of years. In fact, Sanders noted that the frequency for Google Play’s app download has reached 82 billion in 2016, thanks to the huge population of Android devices across the world. The search giant also recently announced a major change that was coming to Google Play Store, including a new nested tab interface that can accommodate more types of content to be highlighted. Google Play also revamped the Editor’s Choice section to provide more opportunities for developers to have their products installed by many users.