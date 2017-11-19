Ex-AT&T CEO Expects Strong Wireless Diversification, Bundling

Former AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations CEO Glenn Lurie is expecting strong wireless diversification and bundling in the near future as the industry continues stagnating in terms of mobile subscribers, having already reached the point of severe saturation. In a recent interview with FierceWireless, Mr. Lurie suggested that single-player offerings will begin being phased out in favor of comprehensive bundles delivering a wider variety of services seeking to appeal to consumers with discounted prices. While the current state of the market that prevents significant growth fueled by mobile subscribers is projected to be one of the main causes of the upcoming trend, Mr. Lurie believes that consumer expectations themselves are also to play an important role in the transformation of the wireless industry in the United States.

AT&T’s former official indicated that consumer expectations and demands are already undergoing a significant shift as a rapidly rising number of users in the country already want to have access to all entertainment and productivity services on a single device, usually their smartphone. The four national mobile service providers hence have little choice but to adapt and start diversifying their offerings in order to account for that expanding demand, Mr. Lurie suggested. The wireless veteran explained his remarks on the example of the U.S. but said that the same trend is also likely to engulf the global market. In that regard, some of his predictions already started coming true, as evidenced by the increasing popularity of quad-play bundles in some countries like the United Kingdom.

The extremely competitive state of the U.S. market is unlikely to change for the time being, according to the newly appointed CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. In essence, it appears that Mr. Lurie is convinced that while the next diversification wave may be gradual, all major wireless carriers in the country will push it either simultaneously or near-concurrently, much like it’s currently the case with the new unlimited race started by T-Mobile. In that regard, consumers should ultimately be the biggest winners as the telecom giants bring their heated competition to a new level. Major consolidations like AT&T’s proposed purchase of Time Warner are also likely to contribute to the forecast diversification trend, so long as state and federal regulators don’t stand in the way of such tie-ups, which currently doesn’t seem to be guaranteed despite the fact that the U.S. is now largely led by the Republican Party which historically advocated for a light regulatory touch in all segments, wireless included.