Entry-Level Exynos 7872 SoC Gets Certified By Bluetooth SIG

It seems like Samsung’s Exynos 7872 SoC is coming soon, as it has just received its Bluetooth certification. This certification popped up on Bluetooth SIG two days ago, and it was discovered by IT Home, a China-based tech site. We were able to track down this listing on Bluetooth SIG as well (first image in the gallery), though we were unable to open it, as Bluetooth SIG was conducting partial system maintenance at the time, but you’ll find IT Home’s screenshot in the gallery as well, which shows off the complete listing. In any case, the Exynos 7872 is rumored to be built using a 14nm manufacturing process, and this is expected to be one of Samsung’s more affordable chips, which will fuel the company’s entry-level devices.

Now, this certification more or less proves that this chip will support Bluetooth 4.2, which means it won’t have support for Bluetooth 5.0, which has become a standard in today’s flagship phones. This is not all that surprising, as this is an entry-level processor, and you cannot really expect Bluetooth 5.0 to be included in entry-level devices these days. Now, if previous rumors are anything to go by, the Exynos 7872 will be a 64-bit chip, and it will ship with six cores, two Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. In addition to that, this chip will also come with the Mali-G71 GPU, and it will probably fuel one of the company’s upcoming Galaxy A-branded smartphones. Now, considering this is an entry-level chip, chances are it will fuel the most affordable Galaxy A handset, the Galaxy A3 (2018) which is expected to arrive either next month, or in January.

It’s also worth noting that the Exynos 7885 popped up on Bluetooth SIG recently as well, and that will be the company’s mid-range offering. Unlike the Exynos 7872, the Exynos 7885 will offer support for Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy A3 (2018) is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018), which will be more powerful than the Galaxy A3 (2018), and those two handsets will probably ship with Infinity displays. The Galaxy A5 (2018) is actually rumored to arrive with the aforementioned Exynos 7885 SoC, and that rumor is probably accurate. The last generation of Galaxy A devices was announced back in January this year, so it is more probable that the 2018 edition Galaxy A devices will arrive in January, than in December, but we’ll have to wait in order to see what will happen.