Electronics Deals – Nov. 9th, 2017: Roku Premiere+, PlayStation 4 Pro & More

Today, you’ll find one of the cheapest prices on a 4K set-top box over on Amazon. It’s the Roku Premiere Plus, and it’s priced at just $49.99 right now. That is down from its regular price of $89.99, and this is also a brand new model and not a refurbished. That makes this an absolute steal. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the Roku Premiere Plus come Black Friday, so you’ll want to pick it up now before it’s gone. This is a great set top box from Roku that supports 4K at 60fps and also has support for HDR.

There are some other pretty impressive deals right now. Including LG’s 55-inch OLED TV. It is still priced at $1399 which is an absolute steal for this as well. It would go great with the Roku Premiere Plus as well. For just $1450, you’d have an entirely new setup with some great entertainment. Not a bad combination. There’s also some great deals on the new Xbox One X, well not deals per se, but some great bundles with loads of free games. The PlayStation 4 Pro is also getting some sweet discounts already, ahead of Black Friday.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.