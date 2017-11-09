Electronics Deals – Nov. 9th, 2017: Roku Premiere+, PlayStation 4 Pro & More

November 9, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Today, you’ll find one of the cheapest prices on a 4K set-top box over on Amazon. It’s the Roku Premiere Plus, and it’s priced at just $49.99 right now. That is down from its regular price of $89.99, and this is also a brand new model and not a refurbished. That makes this an absolute steal. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the Roku Premiere Plus come Black Friday, so you’ll want to pick it up now before it’s gone. This is a great set top box from Roku that supports 4K at 60fps and also has support for HDR.

There are some other pretty impressive deals right now. Including LG’s 55-inch OLED TV. It is still priced at $1399 which is an absolute steal for this as well. It would go great with the Roku Premiere Plus as well. For just $1450, you’d have an entirely new setup with some great entertainment. Not a bad combination. There’s also some great deals on the new Xbox One X, well not deals per se, but some great bundles with loads of free games. The PlayStation 4 Pro is also getting some sweet discounts already, ahead of Black Friday.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home