Electronics Deals – Nov. 8th, 2017: NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Hoover Vacuums, & More

In Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, the retailer has discounted a number of items. You’ll find the new Garmin Vivosmart 3 on sale for $97.99, which is $40 off of its regular price. There’s also a great Hoover upright vacuum on sale for just $89. As well as a few other goodies. However, one deal that you’ll find that is not being advertised is the NVIDIA SHIELD TV. Currently, it is priced at just $169, which is $30 off of its regular price, and makes it the lowest price it has ever been. The SHIELD TV is a great addition to any setup.

eBay is still discounting LG’s OLED TV’s left and right as well. The 65-inch model has dropped another $50 going down to just $2099. So it appears that this holiday season it’s going to be all about these OLED TV’s as the prices are dropping almost daily at this point. Definitely a good time to pick one up if you’ve been wanting one. And of course, getting the new Xbox One X is a good addition to that 65-inch LG OLED TV as well.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.