Electronics Deals – Nov. 8th, 2017: NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Hoover Vacuums, & More

November 8, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

In Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, the retailer has discounted a number of items. You’ll find the new Garmin Vivosmart 3 on sale for $97.99, which is $40 off of its regular price. There’s also a great Hoover upright vacuum on sale for just $89. As well as a few other goodies. However, one deal that you’ll find that is not being advertised is the NVIDIA SHIELD TV. Currently, it is priced at just $169, which is $30 off of its regular price, and makes it the lowest price it has ever been. The SHIELD TV is a great addition to any setup.

eBay is still discounting LG’s OLED TV’s left and right as well. The 65-inch model has dropped another $50 going down to just $2099. So it appears that this holiday season it’s going to be all about these OLED TV’s as the prices are dropping almost daily at this point. Definitely a good time to pick one up if you’ve been wanting one. And of course, getting the new Xbox One X is a good addition to that 65-inch LG OLED TV as well.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is one of the best set-top boxes out there, and it almost never goes on sale. Today, it’s on sale for $30 off of its regular price – for reference that is lower than its Prime Day price. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV runs on Android TV, so you’ll have access to all of your favorite Android apps and games on your TV, as well as having some sweet games made specifically for the SHIELD TV.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV $169Buy Now!
Garmin Vivosmart 3
Expires: Nov. 8th, 2017

Today only, Amazon has marked down the Vivosmart 3 from Garmin. This is the latest fitness tracker from the company and does basically everything you would expect it to do. That includes tracking your activity, calories burned and even your sleep. And now it’s $40 off of its regular price.

Garmin Vivosmart 3$98Buy Now!
LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

