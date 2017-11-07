Electronics Deals – Nov. 7th, 2017: Logitech, Lenovo, Samsung & More

November 7, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Today, Amazon has dropped the price on a number of Logitech PC accessories, in its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. So if you’ve been on the look out for a new webcam, maybe some speakers, a keyboard or even a mouse. Today is definitely the day to pick one up. It’s also a good time to get some of that early shopping out of the way, even ahead of Black Friday – this way you won’t have to worry about missing out on the limited quantities.

There’s plenty more on sale today as well, as Black November continues to roll along. Newegg has a number of PC’s and components available in its Black November sale today. Allowing you to pick up a fully loaded Lenovo, Acer or ASUS laptop for a pretty low price. This particular sale runs through November 13th, so you do have some time to pick up a new laptop, but there are limited quantities – although not as limited as Black Friday will be – so you’ll wan to pick yours up as soon as possible.

Gamers, there are plenty of great deals available for you as well, at numerous retailers, including the new Xbox One X. While not actually on sale, it is actually available now and in stock. Which is actually pretty impressive since it launched yesterday. There’s also some pretty heavily discounted Xbox One S console bundles available, and Call of Duty: World War II is already discounted about 20%!

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

  • GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
    Expires: Nov. 6th, 2017
    $59Buy Now!
  • Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa
    $25Buy Now!
  • ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
    $209Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
    $497Buy Now!
  • Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away XL Capacity Vacuum Cleaner
    $189Buy Now!