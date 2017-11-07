Electronics Deals – Nov. 7th, 2017: Logitech, Lenovo, Samsung & More

Today, Amazon has dropped the price on a number of Logitech PC accessories, in its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. So if you’ve been on the look out for a new webcam, maybe some speakers, a keyboard or even a mouse. Today is definitely the day to pick one up. It’s also a good time to get some of that early shopping out of the way, even ahead of Black Friday – this way you won’t have to worry about missing out on the limited quantities.

There’s plenty more on sale today as well, as Black November continues to roll along. Newegg has a number of PC’s and components available in its Black November sale today. Allowing you to pick up a fully loaded Lenovo, Acer or ASUS laptop for a pretty low price. This particular sale runs through November 13th, so you do have some time to pick up a new laptop, but there are limited quantities – although not as limited as Black Friday will be – so you’ll wan to pick yours up as soon as possible.

Gamers, there are plenty of great deals available for you as well, at numerous retailers, including the new Xbox One X. While not actually on sale, it is actually available now and in stock. Which is actually pretty impressive since it launched yesterday. There’s also some pretty heavily discounted Xbox One S console bundles available, and Call of Duty: World War II is already discounted about 20%!

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.