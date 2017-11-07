Electronics Deals – Nov. 7th, 2017: Logitech, Lenovo, Samsung & More
Today, Amazon has dropped the price on a number of Logitech PC accessories, in its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. So if you’ve been on the look out for a new webcam, maybe some speakers, a keyboard or even a mouse. Today is definitely the day to pick one up. It’s also a good time to get some of that early shopping out of the way, even ahead of Black Friday – this way you won’t have to worry about missing out on the limited quantities.
There’s plenty more on sale today as well, as Black November continues to roll along. Newegg has a number of PC’s and components available in its Black November sale today. Allowing you to pick up a fully loaded Lenovo, Acer or ASUS laptop for a pretty low price. This particular sale runs through November 13th, so you do have some time to pick up a new laptop, but there are limited quantities – although not as limited as Black Friday will be – so you’ll wan to pick yours up as soon as possible.
Gamers, there are plenty of great deals available for you as well, at numerous retailers, including the new Xbox One X. While not actually on sale, it is actually available now and in stock. Which is actually pretty impressive since it launched yesterday. There’s also some pretty heavily discounted Xbox One S console bundles available, and Call of Duty: World War II is already discounted about 20%!
All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.
LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.
A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.
If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- Google Pixel XL 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus 64GB
- LG G6 64GB
- Nextbit Robin 32GB
Mobile Accessories
- Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
- TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
- Mpow Car Phone Mount
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card
Headphones & Speakers
- AKG N20U Earbuds
- AKG N60NC Wireless Headphones
- AKG N60NC Headphones
- JBL Duet BT Wireless Headphones
- Harman Kardon Esquire 2 Bluetooth Speaker
- JBL Flip 4
- Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone,
- AKG K 845BT Wireless Headphones (Refurbished)
- JBL Pulse 3
Wearables
- Samsung Gear Sport
- Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Nokia Steel
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker
Cameras & Drones
- Nikon D3400 Digital SLR Black Camera + AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Kit
- Nikon D7200 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor
- YUNEEC Breeze 4K Quadcopter
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i w/ 18-55mm IS STM Digital SLR Camera Kit
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G VR II Lens
- YI 4K+ Sports and Action Camera with 4K/60fps Resolution
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- MeFOTO RoadTrip Aluminum Travel Tripod Kit
Gaming Consoles & Accessories
- Sony PlayStation Plus (1-Year Membership)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse
- Microsoft Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership
- Microsoft Xbox One S White Wireless Bluetooth Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite Official Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White Console Halo Bundle
TV's & Soundbars
- Harman Kardon HKTS 9 Home Theater Speaker System
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
- Samsung HW-K950 sound bar with wireless subwoofer
- Samsung HW-KM45C 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
- Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD
- Dell XPS 13 9360
- Lenovo ThinkPad E470 20H1004TUS 14" 16:9 Notebook
Expires: Nov. 13th, 2017
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-52G-55WQ
Expires: Nov. 13th, 2017
- BenQ GW2765HT 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor
- Samsung 500GB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive
Home
- GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Expires: Nov. 6th, 2017
- Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away XL Capacity Vacuum Cleaner