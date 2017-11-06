Electronics Deals – Nov. 6th, 2017: PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One S & More
The Black November sales are continuing right now, with many retailers offering up some pretty big discounts even ahead of Black Friday. Of course, the majority of them are waiting for Black Friday for the biggest discounts. But there are still some great items on sale right now. One of the bigger items on sale right now is LG’s 55-inch OLED TV, this is the OLED55B7A, which is their 2017 model. It is currently priced at $1399, which is the lowest price it has ever been, and it’s going quick. So if you’ve been in the market for an OLED TV, now is definitely the time to buy one.
For the gamers out there, there are some great deals available as well. Including a Xbox One S Halo Bundle for just $299, and then a PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of Duty: WWII included for just $399. These are both some great bundles for those looking for a new console, even ahead of the holiday season. There’s also some great deals on different gaming mice, for those that are PC gamers, out there. Finally, those that want to take it back a bit, the SNES Class Edition is currently on sale as well, with a slew of the classic games included, and it’s just $249.
All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.
LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.
A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.
If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- Google Pixel XL 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus 64GB
- LG G6 64GB
- Nextbit Robin 32GB
Mobile Accessories
- Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
- TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
- Mpow Car Phone Mount
Headphones & Speakers
- AKG N20U Earbuds
- AKG N60NC Wireless Headphones
- AKG N60NC Headphones
- JBL Duet BT Wireless Headphones
- Harman Kardon Esquire 2 Bluetooth Speaker
- JBL Flip 4
- Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Portable Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa (Free Charging Dock)
- Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone,
Wearables
- Samsung Gear Sport
- Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Nokia Steel
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
Cameras & Drones
- Nikon D3400 Digital SLR Black Camera + AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Kit
- Nikon D7200 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor
- YUNEEC Breeze 4K Quadcopter
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i w/ 18-55mm IS STM Digital SLR Camera Kit
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G VR II Lens
Gaming Consoles & Accessories
- Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse
- Microsoft Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership
- Microsoft Xbox One S White Wireless Bluetooth Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite Official Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White Console Halo Bundle
TV's & Soundbars
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
- Samsung HW-K950 sound bar with wireless subwoofer
- Samsung HW-KM45C 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD
- Dell XPS 13 9360
Home
- GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
- Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum