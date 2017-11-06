Electronics Deals – Nov. 6th, 2017: PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One S & More

November 6, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

The Black November sales are continuing right now, with many retailers offering up some pretty big discounts even ahead of Black Friday. Of course, the majority of them are waiting for Black Friday for the biggest discounts. But there are still some great items on sale right now. One of the bigger items on sale right now is LG’s 55-inch OLED TV, this is the OLED55B7A, which is their 2017 model. It is currently priced at $1399, which is the lowest price it has ever been, and it’s going quick. So if you’ve been in the market for an OLED TV, now is definitely the time to buy one.

For the gamers out there, there are some great deals available as well. Including a Xbox One S Halo Bundle for just $299, and then a PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of Duty: WWII included for just $399. These are both some great bundles for those looking for a new console, even ahead of the holiday season. There’s also some great deals on different gaming mice, for those that are PC gamers, out there. Finally, those that want to take it back a bit, the SNES Class Edition is currently on sale as well, with a slew of the classic games included, and it’s just $249.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home

