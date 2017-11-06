Electronics Deals – Nov. 6th, 2017: PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One S & More

The Black November sales are continuing right now, with many retailers offering up some pretty big discounts even ahead of Black Friday. Of course, the majority of them are waiting for Black Friday for the biggest discounts. But there are still some great items on sale right now. One of the bigger items on sale right now is LG’s 55-inch OLED TV, this is the OLED55B7A, which is their 2017 model. It is currently priced at $1399, which is the lowest price it has ever been, and it’s going quick. So if you’ve been in the market for an OLED TV, now is definitely the time to buy one.

For the gamers out there, there are some great deals available as well. Including a Xbox One S Halo Bundle for just $299, and then a PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of Duty: WWII included for just $399. These are both some great bundles for those looking for a new console, even ahead of the holiday season. There’s also some great deals on different gaming mice, for those that are PC gamers, out there. Finally, those that want to take it back a bit, the SNES Class Edition is currently on sale as well, with a slew of the classic games included, and it’s just $249.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.