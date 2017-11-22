Electronics Deals – Nov. 22nd, 2017: NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Huawei Mate 9 & More

Many retailers are kicking off Black Friday sales today, and others are starting tomorrow. So if you’re looking for some good deals, now is definitely the time to start looking. Today, Amazon has a couple of pretty good Gold Box Deal of the Day available. Including some steep discounts on Huawei’s mobile products. You can pick up the Honor 6X for just $145, which is a pretty impressive price for this smartphone, and actually $5 lower than the Black Friday price that will hit later this week. There’s also $300 off of the Huawei Matebook E and Matebook X, bringing them down to $499 and $799 respectively. Finally, the Huawei Mate 9 is also marked down to just $399, which brings it down to $200 off of its regular price.

That’s not all that’s on sale right now, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is also still on sale. Coming in at just $149, which is its lowest price ever. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is a great Android TV set-top box, and for $149, it’s pretty much a steal. The $149 model does not come with the controller, just the remote. For $169, you can get the remote and the controller included. Both of which are great prices for arguably the best set-top box out there right now.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.