Electronics Deals – Nov. 22nd, 2017: NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Huawei Mate 9 & More

November 22, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Many retailers are kicking off Black Friday sales today, and others are starting tomorrow. So if you’re looking for some good deals, now is definitely the time to start looking. Today, Amazon has a couple of pretty good Gold Box Deal of the Day available. Including some steep discounts on Huawei’s mobile products. You can pick up the Honor 6X for just $145, which is a pretty impressive price for this smartphone, and actually $5 lower than the Black Friday price that will hit later this week. There’s also $300 off of the Huawei Matebook E and Matebook X, bringing them down to $499 and $799 respectively. Finally, the Huawei Mate 9 is also marked down to just $399, which brings it down to $200 off of its regular price.

That’s not all that’s on sale right now, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is also still on sale. Coming in at just $149, which is its lowest price ever. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is a great Android TV set-top box, and for $149, it’s pretty much a steal. The $149 model does not come with the controller, just the remote. For $169, you can get the remote and the controller included. Both of which are great prices for arguably the best set-top box out there right now.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

Huawei Watch 2
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Today only, the Huawei Watch 2 is available for $179 and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic is $219. These are both powered by Android Wear 2.0, and has the Google Assistant on board. Both of these watches will work with Android devices running Android 4.4 KitKat or later, as well as iOS devices running iOS 9 or later.

Huawei Watch 2$179Buy Now!
Huawei Matebook X
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Amazon is taking $300 off of the Huawei Matebook X. Bringing the price down to just $799, for today only. This is a 13-inch Ultrabook running on Windows 10 and it has Dolby Atmos sound support inside. Additionally, there is a 7th generation Intel Core i7, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (SSD).

Huawei Matebook X$799Buy Now!
VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club is starting their pre-Black Friday sale today, and one of their best TV deals is right here. It’s the 75-inch VIZIO XLED TV, which is part of its SmartCast lineup. That means that there is Chromecast built into this TV. Making it easier to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.

VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in$1478Buy Now!
Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club also has a pretty killer deal on the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera. It’s priced at $599 right now, and comes with the 16-50mm kit lens, as well as a 55-210mm lens, a 32GB SD card and a case. All for $100 less than the camera (body only)’s regular price. That is pretty impressive, and a great deal if you’re looking for a TV.

Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case$599Buy Now!
Samsung UN55MU6300 55

As part of eBay’s Daily Deals (although this one has already been available for more than a day), it is offering up a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung. This is the UN55MU6300 model, which is the latest release from the company. So it’s the latest version, and it’s about $200 off of its regular price, already beating Black Friday pricing, ahead of the big day.

Samsung UN55MU6300 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

  • Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-200mm Lenses Kit
    $547Buy Now!
  • Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
    $796Buy Now!
  • Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens
    $1846Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens
    $1299Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
    $2099Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm and 55-200mm Lenses
    $729Buy Now!
  • Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens
    $198Buy Now!
  • Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX80 Digital Camera
    $298Buy Now!
  • Sony Alpha a5100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
    $448Buy Now!

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

  • Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
    $998Buy Now!
  • Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $89.95Buy Now!
  • Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $339Buy Now!
  • Roku Premiere+
    $49.99Buy Now!
  • Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
    $1597Buy Now!
  • Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
    $497Buy Now!
  • VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
    $279Buy Now!
  • TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV
    $219Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    PSHOPEARLY
  • JBL 15" Soundbar
    $79Buy Now!
  • Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
    $329Buy Now!
  • Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
    $199Buy Now!

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home