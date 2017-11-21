Electronics Deals – Nov. 21st, 2017: Nikon D5600, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X & More

November 21, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Today, B&H Photo has started its big sale on cameras. So if you’re looking for a new camera, you can save a pretty good chunk of cash on one right now. B&H Photo has some great deals on Canon, Nikon and Sony cameras, as well as lenses and other accessories like tripods. Right now, you could pick up the Nikon D5600 with the kit 18-55mm lens and the 70-300mm lens for just $796. That is good for about $400 off of its regular price. Definitely a good camera to pick up, as it is more of a mid-range camera, that doesn’t break the bank.

There’s also plenty of TV’s and gaming console on sale right now. Over at Amazon, you can find a great deal on a number of TV’s particularly from Sony. Additionally, Sam’s Club is still running its big pre-Black Friday sale, which is where you’ll find some larger TV’s with larger discounts, like the VIZIO 75-inch XLED TV that has Chromecast built-in, for just$1498. When it comes to gaming consoles, there’s a bunch of those available as well. The PlayStation 4 Slim is coming in at just $199, as well as the PlayStation VR with bundles starting at $299. That’s good for $100 off of their regular prices. Finally, the Xbox One X isn’t really seeing any kind of discount, but it is getting some extra games thrown in. So if you are looking to grab an Xbox One X and get some games along with it, now is the time to pick one up.

 

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club is starting their pre-Black Friday sale today, and one of their best TV deals is right here. It’s the 75-inch VIZIO XLED TV, which is part of its SmartCast lineup. That means that there is Chromecast built into this TV. Making it easier to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.

VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in$1478Buy Now!
Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club also has a pretty killer deal on the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera. It’s priced at $599 right now, and comes with the 16-50mm kit lens, as well as a 55-210mm lens, a 32GB SD card and a case. All for $100 less than the camera (body only)’s regular price. That is pretty impressive, and a great deal if you’re looking for a TV.

Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case$599Buy Now!
Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot

Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.

Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot$129Buy Now!
August Doorbell Cam Pro

Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.

August Doorbell Cam Pro$139Buy Now!
Samsung UN55MU6300 55

As part of eBay’s Daily Deals (although this one has already been available for more than a day), it is offering up a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung. This is the UN55MU6300 model, which is the latest release from the company. So it’s the latest version, and it’s about $200 off of its regular price, already beating Black Friday pricing, ahead of the big day.

Samsung UN55MU6300 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

  • Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-200mm Lenses Kit
    $547Buy Now!
  • Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
    $796Buy Now!
  • Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens
    $1846Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens
    $1299Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
    $2099Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm and 55-200mm Lenses
    $729Buy Now!
  • Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens
    $198Buy Now!
  • Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX80 Digital Camera
    $298Buy Now!
  • Sony Alpha a5100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
    $448Buy Now!

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

  • Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
    $998Buy Now!
  • Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $89.95Buy Now!
  • Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $339Buy Now!
  • Roku Premiere+
    $49.99Buy Now!
  • Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
    $1597Buy Now!
  • Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
    $497Buy Now!
  • VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
    $279Buy Now!
  • TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV
    $219Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    PSHOPEARLY
  • JBL 15" Soundbar
    $79Buy Now!
  • Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
    $329Buy Now!
  • Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
    $199Buy Now!

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home

  • ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
    $149Buy Now!
  • Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Bluetooth, Immersion Circulator
    Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017
    $95Buy Now!
  • ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
    $199Buy Now!
  • VAUX Cordless Home Speaker + Portable Battery for Amazon Echo Dot
    $49.95Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
    $497Buy Now!
  • Neato Botvac Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $479Buy Now!
  • KitchenAid Stand Mixer
    $249Buy Now!
  • Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock (Clip $10 Coupon on Page)
    $39.99Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
    $599Buy Now!