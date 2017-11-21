Electronics Deals – Nov. 21st, 2017: Nikon D5600, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X & More
Today, B&H Photo has started its big sale on cameras. So if you’re looking for a new camera, you can save a pretty good chunk of cash on one right now. B&H Photo has some great deals on Canon, Nikon and Sony cameras, as well as lenses and other accessories like tripods. Right now, you could pick up the Nikon D5600 with the kit 18-55mm lens and the 70-300mm lens for just $796. That is good for about $400 off of its regular price. Definitely a good camera to pick up, as it is more of a mid-range camera, that doesn’t break the bank.
There’s also plenty of TV’s and gaming console on sale right now. Over at Amazon, you can find a great deal on a number of TV’s particularly from Sony. Additionally, Sam’s Club is still running its big pre-Black Friday sale, which is where you’ll find some larger TV’s with larger discounts, like the VIZIO 75-inch XLED TV that has Chromecast built-in, for just$1498. When it comes to gaming consoles, there’s a bunch of those available as well. The PlayStation 4 Slim is coming in at just $199, as well as the PlayStation VR with bundles starting at $299. That’s good for $100 off of their regular prices. Finally, the Xbox One X isn’t really seeing any kind of discount, but it is getting some extra games thrown in. So if you are looking to grab an Xbox One X and get some games along with it, now is the time to pick one up.
All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Sam’s Club is starting their pre-Black Friday sale today, and one of their best TV deals is right here. It’s the 75-inch VIZIO XLED TV, which is part of its SmartCast lineup. That means that there is Chromecast built into this TV. Making it easier to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Sam’s Club also has a pretty killer deal on the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera. It’s priced at $599 right now, and comes with the 16-50mm kit lens, as well as a 55-210mm lens, a 32GB SD card and a case. All for $100 less than the camera (body only)’s regular price. That is pretty impressive, and a great deal if you’re looking for a TV.
Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.
Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.
As part of eBay’s Daily Deals (although this one has already been available for more than a day), it is offering up a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung. This is the UN55MU6300 model, which is the latest release from the company. So it’s the latest version, and it’s about $200 off of its regular price, already beating Black Friday pricing, ahead of the big day.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
- Essential Phone 128 GB Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus 64GB
- LG G6 64GB
- Nextbit Robin 32GB
- LG V20 64GB H910A
Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch, 32GB Tablet
- Moto G5 Plus, 32GB
Mobile Accessories
- Anker PowerCore 13000
- Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
- VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
- TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
- Mpow Car Phone Mount
- Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
- Sandisk Ultra 200GB Micro SDXC
Headphones & Speakers
- JBL E45BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
- Sony GTKXB60/B High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2
- Sony Headphones MDRXB950BT/B
- Fugoo Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker$27.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
PSHOPEARLY
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II
Wearables
- Samsung Gear Sport
- Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Nokia Steel
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker
Cameras & Drones
- Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-200mm Lenses Kit
- Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
- Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens
- Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm and 55-200mm Lenses
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX80 Digital Camera
- Sony Alpha a5100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
Gaming Consoles & Accessories
- Samsung Gear VR w/Controller
- Sony PlayStation Plus (1-Year Membership)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse
- Microsoft Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership
- Microsoft Xbox One S White Wireless Bluetooth Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite Official Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White Console Halo Bundle
TV's & Soundbars
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- Roku Premiere+
- Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
- VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
- TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV$219Buy Now!COUPON CODE
PSHOPEARLY
- JBL 15" Soundbar
- Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
- Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD
- Dell XPS 13 9360
- Dell 15.6" Inspiron 15 5000 Series Notebook
- Lenovo 13.3" IdeaPad 710S Plus-13 Notebook
- Acer Spin 3 SP315-51-54MW
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Home
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Bluetooth, Immersion Circulator
Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- VAUX Cordless Home Speaker + Portable Battery for Amazon Echo Dot
- iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
- Neato Botvac Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock (Clip $10 Coupon on Page)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum