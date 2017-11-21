Electronics Deals – Nov. 21st, 2017: Nikon D5600, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X & More

Today, B&H Photo has started its big sale on cameras. So if you’re looking for a new camera, you can save a pretty good chunk of cash on one right now. B&H Photo has some great deals on Canon, Nikon and Sony cameras, as well as lenses and other accessories like tripods. Right now, you could pick up the Nikon D5600 with the kit 18-55mm lens and the 70-300mm lens for just $796. That is good for about $400 off of its regular price. Definitely a good camera to pick up, as it is more of a mid-range camera, that doesn’t break the bank.

There’s also plenty of TV’s and gaming console on sale right now. Over at Amazon, you can find a great deal on a number of TV’s particularly from Sony. Additionally, Sam’s Club is still running its big pre-Black Friday sale, which is where you’ll find some larger TV’s with larger discounts, like the VIZIO 75-inch XLED TV that has Chromecast built-in, for just$1498. When it comes to gaming consoles, there’s a bunch of those available as well. The PlayStation 4 Slim is coming in at just $199, as well as the PlayStation VR with bundles starting at $299. That’s good for $100 off of their regular prices. Finally, the Xbox One X isn’t really seeing any kind of discount, but it is getting some extra games thrown in. So if you are looking to grab an Xbox One X and get some games along with it, now is the time to pick one up.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.