Electronics Deals – Nov. 20th, 2017: Eufy Genie, VIZIO 75-inch TV, & More

Black Friday Deals week is in full swing right now over on Amazon and at other retailers. Unlike in previous years, you won’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or even this Friday to get the best deals. Some of them are appearing right now. Amazon has a few pretty interesting Gold Box Deals available, including one on the Eufy Genie. This is an Alexa-enabled speaker that is now down to just $19.99. And if you pair that with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99, it makes this deal even sweeter.

Sam’s Club and Samsung both have their pre-Black Friday sales still going on. Both retailers have some pretty interesting TV prices right now, some of which are actually cheaper than what is advertised for Black Friday. For instance, you can pick up a 75-inch VIZIO XLED 4K TV for just $1498. That’s a great price for a very large TV (which will be great for watching football on this Thanksgiving!). Sam’s Club also has a couple of camera bundles that are worth checking out. Including one for the Sony A6000.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.