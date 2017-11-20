Electronics Deals – Nov. 20th, 2017: Eufy Genie, VIZIO 75-inch TV, & More

Black Friday Deals week is in full swing right now over on Amazon and at other retailers. Unlike in previous years, you won’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or even this Friday to get the best deals. Some of them are appearing right now. Amazon has a few pretty interesting Gold Box Deals available, including one on the Eufy Genie. This is an Alexa-enabled speaker that is now down to just $19.99. And if you pair that with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99, it makes this deal even sweeter.

Sam’s Club and Samsung both have their pre-Black Friday sales still going on. Both retailers have some pretty interesting TV prices right now, some of which are actually cheaper than what is advertised for Black Friday. For instance, you can pick up a 75-inch VIZIO XLED 4K TV for just $1498. That’s a great price for a very large TV (which will be great for watching football on this Thanksgiving!). Sam’s Club also has a couple of camera bundles that are worth checking out. Including one for the Sony A6000.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

Eufy Genie
Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017

Anker’s Alexa-enabled speaker, the Eufy Genie, is currently on sale as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day. This is an Echo Dot Competitor that has a lower price and is even cheaper right now. Coming in at just $20. That’s a crazy low price to get started with Amazon Alex, if you haven’t already, or buy a bunch to scatter around your home.

Eufy Genie$19.99Buy Now!
VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club is starting their pre-Black Friday sale today, and one of their best TV deals is right here. It’s the 75-inch VIZIO XLED TV, which is part of its SmartCast lineup. That means that there is Chromecast built into this TV. Making it easier to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.

VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-inch Ultra HD HDR TV with Chromecast Built-in$1478Buy Now!
Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017

Sam’s Club also has a pretty killer deal on the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera. It’s priced at $599 right now, and comes with the 16-50mm kit lens, as well as a 55-210mm lens, a 32GB SD card and a case. All for $100 less than the camera (body only)’s regular price. That is pretty impressive, and a great deal if you’re looking for a TV.

Sony A6000 24-MP 2-Lens Bundle with 16-50mm Lens & 55-210mm Lens, 32GB SD Card, and Camera Case$599Buy Now!
JBL Flip 4

Today, Woot is selling off a ton of JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speakers at just $59.99 plus $5 for shipping. This is the lowest the Flip 4 has ever been, and it was released earlier this year. We recently wrote a post about it dropping down to just $78 and that being the lowest price ever, and now it’s even lower. Its predecessor, the Flip 3, is being advertised for Black Friday for $55, but no advertisements for the newer Flip 4.

JBL Flip 4$64.99Buy Now!
Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot

Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.

Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot$129Buy Now!
August Doorbell Cam Pro

Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.

August Doorbell Cam Pro$139Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!
Samsung UN55MU6300 55

As part of eBay’s Daily Deals (although this one has already been available for more than a day), it is offering up a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung. This is the UN55MU6300 model, which is the latest release from the company. So it’s the latest version, and it’s about $200 off of its regular price, already beating Black Friday pricing, ahead of the big day.

Samsung UN55MU6300 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!

  • Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $89.95Buy Now!
  • Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $339Buy Now!
  • Roku Premiere+
    $49.99Buy Now!
  • Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
    $1597Buy Now!
  • Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
    $497Buy Now!
  • VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
    $279Buy Now!
  • TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV
    $219Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    PSHOPEARLY
  • JBL 15" Soundbar
    $79Buy Now!
  • Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
    $329Buy Now!
  • Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
    $199Buy Now!

  • ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
    $149Buy Now!
  • Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Bluetooth, Immersion Circulator
    Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017
    $95Buy Now!
  • ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
    $199Buy Now!
  • VAUX Cordless Home Speaker + Portable Battery for Amazon Echo Dot
    $49.95Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
    $497Buy Now!
  • Neato Botvac Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $479Buy Now!
  • KitchenAid Stand Mixer
    $249Buy Now!
  • Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock (Clip $10 Coupon on Page)
    $39.99Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
    $599Buy Now!