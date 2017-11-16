Electronics Deals – Nov. 16th, 2017: JBL Flip 4, Galaxy S8 & More

November 16, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Today Woot is selling the very popular waterproof speaker, the JBL Flip 4. This speaker was announced earlier this year, and has been heralded as one of the best out there. And now, Woot is selling it at an all-time low, just $64.99 (that’s $59.99 for the speaker and a flat-rate $5 for shipping). That’s an incredible price, and about $35 off of the original price. So it’s a great time to pick one up.

In other news, there are plenty of other great deals going on right now, and some that are starting tomorrow. For instance, Sam’s Club and T-Mobile are starting their pre-Black Friday sales tomorrow, and there are definitely some goodies in there. T-Mobile is doing buy one get one free on a number of their flagship devices like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. So if you’re looking to get a new phone for someone on your list, it’s definitely about that time to check it out. If you’re not with T-Mobile, however, there are a number of great unlocked phones on sale today. Including the Essential PH-1 for $449, the Galaxy S7 and many more.

 

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

JBL Flip 4

Today, Woot is selling off a ton of JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speakers at just $59.99 plus $5 for shipping. This is the lowest the Flip 4 has ever been, and it was released earlier this year. We recently wrote a post about it dropping down to just $78 and that being the lowest price ever, and now it’s even lower. Its predecessor, the Flip 3, is being advertised for Black Friday for $55, but no advertisements for the newer Flip 4.

JBL Flip 4 $64.99
Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot

Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.

Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot $129
August Doorbell Cam Pro

Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.

August Doorbell Cam Pro $139
LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR $1399
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII $399

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
    $8
  • Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
    $12.59
  • VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
    $8
  • RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
    $7
  • TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
    $14
  • Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
    $29
  • Mpow Car Phone Mount
    $10.69
  • Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
    $45

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

  • Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $89.95Buy Now!
  • Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
    Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
    $339Buy Now!
  • Roku Premiere+
    $49.99
  • Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
    $1597
  • Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
    $497
  • VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
    $279
  • TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV
    $219
    COUPON CODE
    PSHOPEARLY
  • JBL 15" Soundbar
    $79
  • Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
    $329
  • Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
    $199

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home