Electronics Deals – Nov. 16th, 2017: JBL Flip 4, Galaxy S8 & More

Today Woot is selling the very popular waterproof speaker, the JBL Flip 4. This speaker was announced earlier this year, and has been heralded as one of the best out there. And now, Woot is selling it at an all-time low, just $64.99 (that’s $59.99 for the speaker and a flat-rate $5 for shipping). That’s an incredible price, and about $35 off of the original price. So it’s a great time to pick one up.

In other news, there are plenty of other great deals going on right now, and some that are starting tomorrow. For instance, Sam’s Club and T-Mobile are starting their pre-Black Friday sales tomorrow, and there are definitely some goodies in there. T-Mobile is doing buy one get one free on a number of their flagship devices like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. So if you’re looking to get a new phone for someone on your list, it’s definitely about that time to check it out. If you’re not with T-Mobile, however, there are a number of great unlocked phones on sale today. Including the Essential PH-1 for $449, the Galaxy S7 and many more.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.