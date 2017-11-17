Electronics Deals – Nov. 17th, 2017: 75-inch VIZIO TV, BOGO Android Smartphones & More
Today, a few retailers are beginning their pre-Black Friday sales, with some discounts that are already larger than what will be offered on Black Friday. That’s pretty impressive to say the least. Sam’s Club and T-Mobile are starting their big sales today. With Sam’s Club offering some pretty steep discounts on TV’s, and T-Mobile doing some nice buy one, get one free promo’s on its latest and greatest smartphones. As well as discounting some Magenta-exclusive accessories.
Amazon has also started its Black Friday Deals Week. And it’ll be offering up some impressive deals leading up to Black Friday next week, but as for now, they are offering up some steep discounts on Christmas decorations, and a few other goodies. Amazon also has a nice price for the ecobee4 Alexa-enabled smart Thermostat. This thermostat is fairly new, and it is priced at just $199 right now, that is $50 off of its regular pricing, and definitely worth picking up. As that is the price that the Nest Thermostat will be next week.
Black Friday 2017 Deals: Find Great Deals on Android Smartphones, TV’s, Smart Speakers, Chromebooks and More.
All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Sam’s Club is starting their pre-Black Friday sale today, and one of their best TV deals is right here. It’s the 75-inch VIZIO XLED TV, which is part of its SmartCast lineup. That means that there is Chromecast built into this TV. Making it easier to stream your favorite TV shows and movies.
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Sam’s Club also has a pretty killer deal on the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera. It’s priced at $599 right now, and comes with the 16-50mm kit lens, as well as a 55-210mm lens, a 32GB SD card and a case. All for $100 less than the camera (body only)’s regular price. That is pretty impressive, and a great deal if you’re looking for a TV.
Today, Woot is selling off a ton of JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speakers at just $59.99 plus $5 for shipping. This is the lowest the Flip 4 has ever been, and it was released earlier this year. We recently wrote a post about it dropping down to just $78 and that being the lowest price ever, and now it’s even lower. Its predecessor, the Flip 3, is being advertised for Black Friday for $55, but no advertisements for the newer Flip 4.
Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.
Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.
If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.
As part of eBay’s Daily Deals (although this one has already been available for more than a day), it is offering up a 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung. This is the UN55MU6300 model, which is the latest release from the company. So it’s the latest version, and it’s about $200 off of its regular price, already beating Black Friday pricing, ahead of the big day.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Essential Phone 128 GB Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus 64GB
- LG G6 64GB
- Nextbit Robin 32GB
- Moto G5 Plus (Without Ads, 64GB)
- LG V20 64GB H910A
Expires: Nov. 20th, 2017
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch, 32GB Tablet
Mobile Accessories
- Anker PowerCore 13000
- Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
- VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
- TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
- Mpow Car Phone Mount
- Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
Headphones & Speakers
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
- Sony GTKXB60/B High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone
- AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones with 3 EQ Sound Modes
Expires: Nov. 18th, 2017$20Buy Now!COUPON CODE
AUKEYEB4
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2
- Sony Headphones MDRXB950BT/B
- Fugoo Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker$27.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
PSHOPEARLY
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II
Wearables
- Samsung Gear Sport
- Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Nokia Steel
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker
Cameras & Drones
- Nikon D3400 Digital SLR Black Camera + AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Kit
- Nikon D7200 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor
- YUNEEC Breeze 4K Quadcopter
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i w/ 18-55mm IS STM Digital SLR Camera Kit
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G VR II Lens
- YI 4K+ Sports and Action Camera with 4K/60fps Resolution
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- MeFOTO RoadTrip Aluminum Travel Tripod Kit
Gaming Consoles & Accessories
- Sony PlayStation Plus (1-Year Membership)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse
- Microsoft Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership
- Microsoft Xbox One S White Wireless Bluetooth Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite Official Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White Console Halo Bundle
TV's & Soundbars
- Yamaha ATS-1060-R Factory Recertified Refurbished Sound Bar with Bluetooth and Dual Built-in Subwoofers
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- Yamaha RX-V681BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- Roku Premiere+
- Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
- VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast E-Series 50" Class 4K Ultra HD TV
- TCL 40-Inch Full HD 1080p 120Hz Roku Smart LED TV$219Buy Now!COUPON CODE
PSHOPEARLY
- JBL 15" Soundbar
- Sharp 50 LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV
- Logitech 915-000256 Harmony Elite Universal Remote Control
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD
- Dell XPS 13 9360
- Dell 15.6" Inspiron 15 5000 Series Notebook
- Lenovo 13.3" IdeaPad 710S Plus-13 Notebook
- Acer Spin 3 SP315-51-54MW
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
Expires: Nov. 22nd, 2017
Home
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor
- VAUX Cordless Home Speaker + Portable Battery for Amazon Echo Dot
- iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
- Neato Botvac Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum
Expires: Nov. 16th, 2017
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock (Clip $10 Coupon on Page)
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum