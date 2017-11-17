Electronics Deals – Nov. 17th, 2017: 75-inch VIZIO TV, BOGO Android Smartphones & More

Today, a few retailers are beginning their pre-Black Friday sales, with some discounts that are already larger than what will be offered on Black Friday. That’s pretty impressive to say the least. Sam’s Club and T-Mobile are starting their big sales today. With Sam’s Club offering some pretty steep discounts on TV’s, and T-Mobile doing some nice buy one, get one free promo’s on its latest and greatest smartphones. As well as discounting some Magenta-exclusive accessories.

Amazon has also started its Black Friday Deals Week. And it’ll be offering up some impressive deals leading up to Black Friday next week, but as for now, they are offering up some steep discounts on Christmas decorations, and a few other goodies. Amazon also has a nice price for the ecobee4 Alexa-enabled smart Thermostat. This thermostat is fairly new, and it is priced at just $199 right now, that is $50 off of its regular pricing, and definitely worth picking up. As that is the price that the Nest Thermostat will be next week.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.