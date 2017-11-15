Electronics Deals – Nov. 15th, 2017: Logitech Harmony, Echo Show & More

November 15, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

 

Amazon is basically giving away Echo’s right now. If you buy a Logitech Harmony Companion for $129, you get the Echo Dot thrown in as well. This is a great deal since the Harmony Companion is now selling separately for around $149. So you’re getting a $20 discount on the remote, plus getting the Echo Dot for free. That’s pretty hard to pass up. Both are great products, and with the Logitech Harmony Companion, you’ll be able to control your TV with Alexa, even without a Fire TV Stick.

That’s not the only good deal going on today, there’s a ton of others, especially coming from eBay right now. eBay is currently offering up a 20% discount on select products that are $25 or more. There are some great steals available for this coupon, which you’ll need to use the coupon code PSHOPEARLY at checkout to get your discount. This code works on all kinds of gifts, not just different tech, but also apparel, and other things as well. Making it a great time to take advantage and get your holiday shopping done early.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot

Amazon has a new bundle available for the Echo Dot, this time it includes the Logitech Harmony Companion remote. This is a universal remote that can control literally everything in your home. And right now you can pick up both for just $129. That is actually $10 cheaper than the original price of the Harmony Companion, so not only are you saving some cash on the remote, but also getting an Echo Dot for free.

Logitech Harmony Companion + All-New Echo Dot $129Buy Now!
August Doorbell Cam Pro

Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.

August Doorbell Cam Pro$139Buy Now!
LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
    $8Buy Now!
  • Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
    $12.59Buy Now!
  • VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
    $8Buy Now!
  • RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
    $7Buy Now!
  • TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
    $14Buy Now!
  • Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
    $29Buy Now!
  • Mpow Car Phone Mount
    $10.69Buy Now!
  • Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
    $45Buy Now!

Headphones & Speakers

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home