Electronics Deals – Nov. 15th, 2017: Logitech Harmony, Echo Show & More

Amazon is basically giving away Echo’s right now. If you buy a Logitech Harmony Companion for $129, you get the Echo Dot thrown in as well. This is a great deal since the Harmony Companion is now selling separately for around $149. So you’re getting a $20 discount on the remote, plus getting the Echo Dot for free. That’s pretty hard to pass up. Both are great products, and with the Logitech Harmony Companion, you’ll be able to control your TV with Alexa, even without a Fire TV Stick.

That’s not the only good deal going on today, there’s a ton of others, especially coming from eBay right now. eBay is currently offering up a 20% discount on select products that are $25 or more. There are some great steals available for this coupon, which you’ll need to use the coupon code PSHOPEARLY at checkout to get your discount. This code works on all kinds of gifts, not just different tech, but also apparel, and other things as well. Making it a great time to take advantage and get your holiday shopping done early.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.