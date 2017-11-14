Electronics Deals – Nov. 14th, 2017: Moto G4 Plus, Samsung POWERbot R7010 & More

November 14, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

 

Today, Amazon has discounted one of Samsung’s more popular robot vacuums, the POWERbot R7010, bringing the price all the way down to just $139 right now. This is a great robot vacuum to pick up, as it has some deep cleaning technology inside, so it’ll keep your home nice and clean. That’s definitely important this holiday season, with plenty of guests coming over to celebrate the upcoming holidays – after all, Thanksgiving is next week.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone, B&H Photo has some great deals right now, including some steep discounts on the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. Sure these are a year old at this point, but they are basically the same phones as the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, without the metal frame. Both the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus sport great cameras, great displays and the Moto G4 Plus actually has a fingerprint sensor with up to 64GB of storage. So it’s definitely a good pick up, if you’re looking for a phone that won’t break the bank.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

Samsung POWERbot R7010 Robot Vacuum
Expires: Nov. 14th, 2017

Today only, Amazon has discounted the Samsung POWERbot R7010 robot vacuum all the way down to $139. This is a great robot vacuum to pick up, and definitely a good time to grab one. This robot vacuum can clean your home – hardwood floors, tiles and of course carpet – and keep everything nice and neat this holiday season.

Samsung POWERbot R7010 Robot Vacuum$139Buy Now!
August Doorbell Cam Pro

Amazon has discounted the second-generation August Doorbell Cam Pro from $199 down to $139. This was just announced about a month ago, so it’s good to see it already getting a pretty nice discount. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is exactly what the name suggests. It’s a doorbell with a camera built-in, so you can see who’s at the door without leaving your couch.

August Doorbell Cam Pro$139Buy Now!
LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

