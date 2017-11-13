Electronics Deals – Nov. 13th, 2017: LG 55-inch OLED TV, Dell XPS 13 & More

Black November continues with some pretty sweet deals on new laptops. Right now B&H Photo has a slew of great deals on all sorts of Dell and Lenovo laptops, through the end of this week. Some of these prices are better than advertised Black Friday prices, so definitely worth taking a look at. Like the Dell XPS 13 9360. It is normally $1199, and recently went on sale for $1069, now it is just $869. And that’s about $100 lower than any advertised Black Friday deal, so definitely worth picking up right now.

There are still plenty of other great deals going on right now, even if you missed out on this past weekend’s massive Sam’s Club One-Day Only sale for Veteran’s Day. You can still get a pretty incredible price on the LG 55-inch OLED TV right now, and if you’re okay with a refurbished unit, you can get another $300 knocked off of the price. That’s a pretty insane deal for an OLED TV, refurbished or not. There are still loads of great deals coming in this week, ahead of Black Friday, so if you’re interested in saving some cash, keep it locked to Android Headlines.

