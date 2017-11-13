Electronics Deals – Nov. 13th, 2017: LG 55-inch OLED TV, Dell XPS 13 & More

November 13, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Black November continues with some pretty sweet deals on new laptops. Right now B&H Photo has a slew of great deals on all sorts of Dell and Lenovo laptops, through the end of this week. Some of these prices are better than advertised Black Friday prices, so definitely worth taking a look at. Like the Dell XPS 13 9360. It is normally $1199, and recently went on sale for $1069, now it is just $869. And that’s about $100 lower than any advertised Black Friday deal, so definitely worth picking up right now.

There are still plenty of other great deals going on right now, even if you missed out on this past weekend’s massive Sam’s Club One-Day Only sale for Veteran’s Day. You can still get a pretty incredible price on the LG 55-inch OLED TV right now, and if you’re okay with a refurbished unit, you can get another $300 knocked off of the price. That’s a pretty insane deal for an OLED TV, refurbished or not. There are still loads of great deals coming in this week, ahead of Black Friday, so if you’re interested in saving some cash, keep it locked to Android Headlines.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
    $8Buy Now!
  • Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
    $12.59Buy Now!
  • VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
    $8Buy Now!
  • RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
    $7Buy Now!
  • TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
    $14Buy Now!
  • Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
    $29Buy Now!
  • Mpow Car Phone Mount
    $10.69Buy Now!
  • Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
    $45Buy Now!

Headphones & Speakers

  • Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
    $179Buy Now!
  • Sony GTKXB60/B High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker
    $198Buy Now!
  • Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone
    $129Buy Now!
  • Jaybird FREEDOM 2 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones with SpeedFit
    $120Buy Now!
  • AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones with 3 EQ Sound Modes
    Expires: Nov. 18th, 2017
    $20Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    AUKEYEB4

Wearables

Cameras & Drones

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

TV's & Soundbars

Computers, Laptops & Accessories

Home