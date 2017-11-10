Electronics Deals – Nov. 10th, 2017: Bissell Vacuums, Xbox One X Bundles & More
Amazon has a deep cleaning Bissell carpet cleaner on sale today, perfect timing to make sure your home is nice and clean before everyone comes over for the holidays in just a few short weeks. This deep cleaning machine is on sale for $284, and that’s about $100 off of its regular price. Making it a great steal for those that need one. There’s also some pretty good deals on some smartphones right now, like the Essential PH-1. While the company permanently dropped the price by $200, it is now another $50 off, coming in at just $449. And for that price, this is a pretty good phone, with a small footprint but a large display. There’s also some good deals on the LG G6, Galaxy S5 and a few other great devices.
Pixel 2 Can Charge Even Faster Thanks to its 18-Watt Power Adapter - Supports Adapters With Higher Power Delivery Than This
While many are gearing up for Black Friday in 2 weeks, Sam’s Club is gearing up for its one-day only Veteran’s Day sale tomorrow. Sam’s Club will be heavily discounting a number of items, particularly TV’s. So if you’ve been looking to pick up a new TV but have been waiting for a good deal, you may see what you’re looking for tomorrow. That deal begins at midnight tonight runs all day Saturday. Unfortunately, this is a one-day only sale, so it’s not good all weekend.
All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.
Expires: Nov. 10th, 2017
Get some deep cleaning done before guests come over for the holidays with this Bissell Big Green Deep Cleaning Machine. It’ll get rid of all of that pet hair, in case you have relatives coming over that might be allergic, and just make your home look that much cleaner. It’s currently on sale at Amazon as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, and it’s about $100 off of its regular price.
LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.
A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.
If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB
- Essential Phone 128 GB Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB
- Google Pixel XL 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus 64GB
- LG G6 64GB
- Nextbit Robin 32GB
- Moto G5 Plus (Without Ads, 64GB)
Mobile Accessories
- Maxboost [2 Pack] Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- Anker Bluetooth Highly-Extendable and Compact Handheld Monopod
- VAVA Phone Holder for Car Air Vent
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter
- TaoTronics Portable Wireless Audio Adapter
- Seneo Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter
- Mpow Car Phone Mount
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card
Headphones & Speakers
- Sony GTKXB60/B High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- AKG N20U Earbuds
- AKG N60NC Wireless Headphones
- AKG N60NC Headphones
- JBL Duet BT Wireless Headphones
- Harman Kardon Esquire 2 Bluetooth Speaker
- JBL Flip 4
- Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphone,
- AKG K 845BT Wireless Headphones (Refurbished)
- Jaybird FREEDOM 2 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sport Headphones with SpeedFit
Wearables
- Samsung Gear Sport
- Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
- Nokia Steel
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker
Cameras & Drones
- Nikon D3400 Digital SLR Black Camera + AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Kit
- Nikon D7200 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor
- YUNEEC Breeze 4K Quadcopter
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i w/ 18-55mm IS STM Digital SLR Camera Kit
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G VR II Lens
- YI 4K+ Sports and Action Camera with 4K/60fps Resolution
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- MeFOTO RoadTrip Aluminum Travel Tripod Kit
Gaming Consoles & Accessories
- Sony PlayStation Plus (1-Year Membership)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse
- Microsoft Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership
- Microsoft Xbox One S White Wireless Bluetooth Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One Elite Official Wireless Controller
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB White Console Halo Bundle
TV's & Soundbars
- Roku Premiere+
- Harman Kardon HKTS 9 Home Theater Speaker System
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
- Samsung HW-K950 sound bar with wireless subwoofer
- Samsung HW-KM45C 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
- Samsung MU6500-Series 49"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved LED TV
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD
- Linksys Velop Tri-band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System
- Dell XPS 13 9360
- Lenovo ThinkPad E470 20H1004TUS 14" 16:9 Notebook
Expires: Nov. 13th, 2017
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-52G-55WQ
Expires: Nov. 13th, 2017
- BenQ GW2765HT 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor
Home
- Arlo Q by NETGEAR
- VAUX Cordless Home Speaker + Portable Battery for Amazon Echo Dot
- iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum