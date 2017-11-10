Electronics Deals – Nov. 10th, 2017: Bissell Vacuums, Xbox One X Bundles & More

Amazon has a deep cleaning Bissell carpet cleaner on sale today, perfect timing to make sure your home is nice and clean before everyone comes over for the holidays in just a few short weeks. This deep cleaning machine is on sale for $284, and that’s about $100 off of its regular price. Making it a great steal for those that need one. There’s also some pretty good deals on some smartphones right now, like the Essential PH-1. While the company permanently dropped the price by $200, it is now another $50 off, coming in at just $449. And for that price, this is a pretty good phone, with a small footprint but a large display. There’s also some good deals on the LG G6, Galaxy S5 and a few other great devices.

While many are gearing up for Black Friday in 2 weeks, Sam’s Club is gearing up for its one-day only Veteran’s Day sale tomorrow. Sam’s Club will be heavily discounting a number of items, particularly TV’s. So if you’ve been looking to pick up a new TV but have been waiting for a good deal, you may see what you’re looking for tomorrow. That deal begins at midnight tonight runs all day Saturday. Unfortunately, this is a one-day only sale, so it’s not good all weekend.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.