Electronics Deals – Nov. 10th, 2017: Bissell Vacuums, Xbox One X Bundles & More

November 10, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

 

Amazon has a deep cleaning Bissell carpet cleaner on sale today, perfect timing to make sure your home is nice and clean before everyone comes over for the holidays in just a few short weeks. This deep cleaning machine is on sale for $284, and that’s about $100 off of its regular price. Making it a great steal for those that need one. There’s also some pretty good deals on some smartphones right now, like the Essential PH-1. While the company permanently dropped the price by $200, it is now another $50 off, coming in at just $449. And for that price, this is a pretty good phone, with a small footprint but a large display. There’s also some good deals on the LG G6, Galaxy S5 and a few other great devices.

While many are gearing up for Black Friday in 2 weeks, Sam’s Club is gearing up for its one-day only Veteran’s Day sale tomorrow. Sam’s Club will be heavily discounting a number of items, particularly TV’s. So if you’ve been looking to pick up a new TV but have been waiting for a good deal, you may see what you’re looking for tomorrow. That deal begins at midnight tonight runs all day Saturday. Unfortunately, this is a one-day only sale, so it’s not good all weekend.

All of the deals listed in this post are good through midnight PT on the date noted, unless otherwise noted. So you’ll want to take advantage of them before they are sold out.

Bissell 86T3/86T3Q Big Green Deep Cleaning Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner Machine
Expires: Nov. 10th, 2017

Get some deep cleaning done before guests come over for the holidays with this Bissell Big Green Deep Cleaning Machine. It’ll get rid of all of that pet hair, in case you have relatives coming over that might be allergic, and just make your home look that much cleaner. It’s currently on sale at Amazon as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, and it’s about $100 off of its regular price.

Bissell 86T3/86T3Q Big Green Deep Cleaning Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner Machine$284Buy Now!
LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

LG’s 55-inch OLED Smart TV is still on sale over at eBay right now. It is currently priced at just $1399, which is the lowest that this model has ever been, and it is brand new. This 55-inch OLED TV is going to give you some deep blacks, as well as a great picture with HDR built right in. There’s plenty of HDMI ports as well for plugging in all of your favorite set top boxes like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV and many others.

LG OLED55B7A 55-inch Smart OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR$1399Buy Now!
Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition

A blast from the past. The SNES Classic Edition is available at eBay right now as well. Surprisingly, eBay actually has stock of this item. Nintendo has been struggling to keep these in stock at many retailers, so you may want to pick it up while you can. The SNES Classic Edition comes with a slew of games, so you can play like you did back in the ’90s.

Nintendo Super Entertainment Handheld System SNES Classic Edition$249Buy Now!
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII

If for some reason you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 Pro yet, you’ll want in on this bundle. It has the PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage, along with Call of Duty: WWII, which just launched last week. This is the normal price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, so you are essentially getting the game for free. This is a great bundle to grab, especially if you’re a big Call of Duty fan.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console + Call of Duty: WWII$399Buy Now!

