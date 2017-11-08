Early Pixel 2 Adopters Start Receiving Their Free Home Minis

The Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL owners who have acquired one of the two devices during the pre-order period are now beginning to receive the discount code for the Google Home Mini smart speaker in their email inboxes. For readers who may be unaware, Google previously ran a limited-time promotion allowing those who pre-order the new smartphone(s) to acquire a Google Home Mini speaker for free. The speaker wasn’t shipped with the smartphones and instead, Google is now sending discount codes in the form of Store links to eligible customers via email. Customers can access these links to visit the Google Store and acquire the Home Mini speaker free of charge.

The Google Home Mini was officially introduced alongside the new Pixel 2 smartphone series. It was described by the company as a donut-shaped smart speaker able to do what Google Home does but in a smaller package. On its own the Google Home Mini carries a price tag of $49, however, the company has been offering this new product for free on a couple of occasions, including the Pixel 2 pre-order promotion at hand, as well as in its recently-opened “Donut Shops” located in the United States and Canada. Google is now sending the respective Home Mini promotional links via email, and eligible Pixel 2 owners can access the link or the Store using the same email address in order to place an order for a Google Home Mini at the discounted price of zero dollars. It’s important to note that these promotional discount links seem to be sent out to customers in phases, i.e. not every eligible Pixel 2 / 2 XL owner will get the chance to acquire the free Home Mini at the same time. Instead, Google seems to prioritize the list of customers depending on the shipment date of their original Pixel 2 purchase, meaning that those who have acquired the smartphone earlier should also receive the link in their email inboxes ahead of others.

Google‘s minimalist smart speaker is available in three color options namely Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral. As mentioned previously, the device offers the same functionality as the full-sized Google Home smart speaker, including the voice-controlled Google Assistant. However the package is smaller and while the speaker is fairly loud, it can’t really match the same level of quality offered by the Google Home’s driver. But for what it’s worth, the Home Mini is the most affordable way to bring the company’s AI-powered assistant into the home.