Download: OnePlus 5T’s Official Wallpapers Are Now Available

Hampus Olsson has been making wallpapers for OnePlus for years now, and thanks to him, we now have the OnePlus 5T wallpapers to share with you. The OnePlus 5T, as many of you probably already know, dropped yesterday during an event in New York. This handset is larger than the OnePlus 5, it sports considerably thinner bezels, but also a considerably larger display with a new aspect ratio. In any case, if you’d like to check out the wallpapers that come with the phone, read on.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see 5 wallpapers that Hampus Olsson shared via his blog, and all of these wallpapers ship with the OnePlus 5T. That being said, the wallpapers in the gallery have been compressed, but you can download these wallpapers in full size via the provided link / banner down below. Keep in mind that each of these wallpapers come in two sizes, one in fullHD resolution, and the other in 4K resolution, just in case you need such large wallpapers for one reason or the other. All of these wallpapers are abstract to a certain degree, and they will go along with various different icon styles. If you like these types of wallpapers, feel free to download them. Now, the OnePlus 5T is quite similar to the OnePlus 5 in some aspects, but in others, it’s rather different. The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the OnePlus 5T comes with a 6.01-inch fullHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Both phones have AMOLED panels, and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the OnePlus 5T, while it sits on the front side of the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5T also comes with facial recognition, and it also sports two RGB cameras on the back, both of which come with an f/1.7 aperture, and that’s also different compared to the OnePlus 5, as that phone features one 16-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, while the other one is a 20-megapixel telephoto lens. The OnePlus 5T is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, while it comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, just like its older brother. Android 7.1 Nougat come out of the box here, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS, while Android 8.0 Oreo will land on the phone early next year, said the company.

Download OnePlus 5T Wallpapers (Full Resolution)