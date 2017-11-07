Download: HTC U11 Plus Wallpapers Are Now Available

HTC had introduced two smartphones earlier this month, the HTC U11 Life and U11 Plus, and if you’re interested in getting the HTC U11 Plus’ wallpapers on your smartphone, well, you’re in the right place. The HTC U11 Plus is HTC’s all-new flagship handset, and if you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see its wallpapers (21) that have surfaced online. Do keep in mind that these images have been compressed, but if you’d like to get these wallpapers in full size, there’s a download link included for you below this article.

These wallpapers have been shared by LlabTooFeR, and the download link will lead you to the MEGA cloud storage. In any case, all the wallpapers that are included in the download file and the gallery down below are abstract, which is a theme that HTC opted for when the HTC U11 Plus is concerned. These wallpapers definitely won’t appeal to everyone, but if you’re looking for something rather simple to be placed behind your home screen icons, well, these wallpapers might interest you. The HTC U11 Plus, unlike like its HTC U11 sibling, has really thin bezels, but it also comes with a considerably larger display. The HTC U11 Plus sports a 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Super LCD6 display, and the device comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, which ship with 64GB and 128GB of native storage, which is expandable, by the way. The HTC u11 Plus is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a single camera on its back.

This smartphone features a 12-megapixel snapper on the back, while a single 8-megapixel camera is included on its front side. The device is also IP68 certified, and its fingerprint scanner can be found on its back, which is also something that differentiates it from the HTC U11, as that phone sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the HTC U11 Plus, as expected, and the phone ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, while you’ll find HTC’s Sense UI on top of Google’s operating system. It’s worth noting that the HTC U11 Plus will not become available in the US, but it will roll out in a number of other markets.

Download wallpapers in original resolution