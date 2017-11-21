dodocool Announces Its Black Friday Discounts And A Giveaway

Black Friday is right around the corner, and dodocool has just announced its Black Friday deals. Now, in addition to announcing that some products will be up for sale for Black Friday (some go on sale today, actually), which we’ll talk about in a second, the company also announced that it will be giving away additional prizes to random buyers. The company says that one lucky buyer will take home the all-new iPhone X, while dodocool will also give away 10 Hi-Res music players. 20 lucky buyers will take home Sports headphones, while 30 of you who decide to purchase something from dodocool for Black Friday will get a chance to win dodocool’s latest PD45W 20,100mAh Power Bank.

How can you participate? Well, you’ll need to buy something and enter your e-mail on dodocool’s website in order to eligible for a giveaway, it seems, you can find more info on provided link down below. Winners will be announced via dodocool’s official Facebook page on December 1. That being said, let’s see what products dodocool decided to discount, shall we. The company will offer discounts up to 80 percent, though most products are discounted between 30 and 50 percent. That being said, some of the company’s products will be on sale really soon, later today, actually, while others will be available at a later date. The company actually provided specific times for those sales, per product, so if you’d like to know more, follow the link which is included down below. Now, let’s talk about some of these gadgets, we’ve singled out a couple of them for you to check out, read on. The Hi-Res, 24-bit in-ear sport stereo earphones are definitely a product worth mentioning, these earphones will be on sale starting on November 26, 4:05AM, and will be on sale for a couple of hours for $11.99, while they usually cost $24.99.

The 8-in-1 multifunctional USB-C hub is yet another product that will be available for purchase, in fact, this product will be available for purchase really soon, as its sale starts at 8AM PST, on November 21, and it will be up for sale for a couple of hours, just like the earphones we’ve mentioned earlier. The mini wireless speaker will go on sale starting at 10:45AM PST on November 22 for $8.31, while you’ll be able to grab the USB-C Hub multiport adapter starting at 4:40PM PST on November 26 for $44.79. These are only some deals that will be available from dodocool in the near future, follow the link / banner down below for more info.

dodocool's Black Friday sale (more info)