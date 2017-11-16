DJI Announces its Black Friday Deals, Which Begin Nov. 23rd

November 16, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

DJI has announced all of its upcoming deals for Black Friday, which will begin next Thursday, November 23rd and last through November 28th at 2:59AM ET. The company is discounting basically all of its drones, some of which are just $100 off, but others are getting some pretty steep discounts. So if you’ve been looking to pick up one of DJI’s popular drones, like the Phantom 4 Pro or the Mavic, next week is your time to do so.

Starting off with the Spark, it’ll get a $100 price cut on both the actual drone and the Fly More combination. So the Spark is going to cost you $399 and the Fly More Combo will be $599. The Mavic Pro and its Fly More Combo are also getting $100 off. Which will be $899 and $1149 respectively. With the Phantom 4 Advanced and Phantom 4 Pro, you will get an additional battery for free. So the prices are the same, $1199 and $1499 respectively, and the battery is worth $169 but it’s included for free. The DJI Goggles gets a $50 price decrease, coming in at $399. Finally, the Osmo Mobile is getting $100 off, coming down to $199, and the Osmo+ is priced at $559, that’s $90 off of its regular price.

These prices are good starting on November 23rd at 12:01AM ET and last through November 28th at 2:59AM ET. Additionally, those who purchase the Spark, Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 Advanced or Phantom 4 Pro through DJI’s online store during this promotional period will get an additional set of gifts. Spark buyers get a Drone Landing Pad, a pair of Spark Propeller Holders and a pair of Spark Hand Guards. Mavic Pro buyers also get a Landing Pad and a pair of Mavic Propeller Holders as well as a Mavic Control Stick Protector. Finally the Phantom 4 buyers (both Advanced and Pro) will get a Drone Landing Pad and a 32GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card.

DJI's Black Friday Deals (Start Nov. 23rd)