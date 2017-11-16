DJI Announces its Black Friday Deals, Which Begin Nov. 23rd

DJI has announced all of its upcoming deals for Black Friday, which will begin next Thursday, November 23rd and last through November 28th at 2:59AM ET. The company is discounting basically all of its drones, some of which are just $100 off, but others are getting some pretty steep discounts. So if you’ve been looking to pick up one of DJI’s popular drones, like the Phantom 4 Pro or the Mavic, next week is your time to do so.

Starting off with the Spark, it’ll get a $100 price cut on both the actual drone and the Fly More combination. So the Spark is going to cost you $399 and the Fly More Combo will be $599. The Mavic Pro and its Fly More Combo are also getting $100 off. Which will be $899 and $1149 respectively. With the Phantom 4 Advanced and Phantom 4 Pro, you will get an additional battery for free. So the prices are the same, $1199 and $1499 respectively, and the battery is worth $169 but it’s included for free. The DJI Goggles gets a $50 price decrease, coming in at $399. Finally, the Osmo Mobile is getting $100 off, coming down to $199, and the Osmo+ is priced at $559, that’s $90 off of its regular price.

These prices are good starting on November 23rd at 12:01AM ET and last through November 28th at 2:59AM ET. Additionally, those who purchase the Spark, Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 Advanced or Phantom 4 Pro through DJI’s online store during this promotional period will get an additional set of gifts. Spark buyers get a Drone Landing Pad, a pair of Spark Propeller Holders and a pair of Spark Hand Guards. Mavic Pro buyers also get a Landing Pad and a pair of Mavic Propeller Holders as well as a Mavic Control Stick Protector. Finally the Phantom 4 buyers (both Advanced and Pro) will get a Drone Landing Pad and a 32GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card.