DIRECTV NOW Taking $25 Off Its Plans, To Celebrate First Birthday

It was a year ago that AT&T finally debuted DIRECTV NOW, it’s live streaming TV service. It was a bit of a rocky start for DIRECTV NOW, but it has since come around and done fairly well for itself. DIRECTV NOW has done quite a few extended free trials, as well as different offers to get a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick for free when you prepay for a month or two. But now, DIRECTV NOW is taking $25 off of its plans for one month only. That makes its entry-level plan “Live a Little” available for just $10. Of course, after that one month, it goes back to the regular $35. And as an added bonus, AT&T customers can get the entry-level plan for free, all the way up to their “Just Right” plan, which is normally $50/month. This is because AT&T customers get a $25 credit each month.

DIRECTV NOW has four streaming packages available right now. “Live a Little” is just $35/month and offers 60 channels, “Just Right” is $50 and offers 80 channels, then there is “Go Big” for $60 and it has 100 channels, and finally the “Gotta Have It” plan that is $70 and has over 120 channels. Now these prices do not include HBO, which is just $5/month, and that is cheaper than anywhere else right now. Mostly everywhere else is either $10 or $15/month for HBO, whether that’s a cable operator, streaming service or HBO themselves. So that’s a great price right there.

A year on from its launch, DIRECTV NOW still has quite a few things it needs to add to its service, like Cloud DVR. It’s something that is being worked on, and is even in beta, but a very early beta. The On-Demand library has gotten better as well. And for just $10, it’s hard to pass up trying out DIRECTV NOW for an extended period of time. Just make sure to use the promo code BDAY2017 at checkout. After the first month, you will be charged the normal price. So keep that in mind if you are looking to cancel DIRECTV NOW after the first month and not continue the service.