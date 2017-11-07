Deal: Xbox One X with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands for $499 – 11/7/17

eBay already has a Xbox One X bundle that you just can’t miss out on. While the Xbox One X did officially launch today, eBay already has it bundled with the Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands game, for the regular price of $499. Unfortunately, there’s no discount on the price just yet, so here you are basically just getting a free game.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s latest version of the Xbox One. It’s a mid-generation upgrade, but it’s a huge upgrade at that. The Xbox One X is about 6X as powerful as the original Xbox One, and it does also have 4K and HDR support. For the Xbox One X, Microsoft has been working with game developers to get games 4K and HDR ready, and there are already a ton available, which is going to make it pretty fun to play. The Xbox One X does come with a spare controller, as every console does, and it is available in black only with 1TB of space. That may not seem like a ton of space, but with the Xbox One X, you do have the option of connecting external drives for more space.

eBay is offer up free shipping here, as they always do, and there’s also no taxes being collected. The Xbox One X bundle is going to be shipping out Georgia via standard shipping. So while not as fast as Amazon Prime, it is a better deal than what Amazon is offering right now.