Deal: Xbox Live & PlayStation Plus 1-Yr Memberships Discounted – 11/7/17

Whether you are a Xbox Live player or a PlayStation Plus fan, you can pick up either one for a pretty discounted price right now. Typically each of these go for around $60 for a full year, but right now eBay is offering up a year of Xbox Live Gold for just $42.99, and Amazon has a year of PlayStation Plus for $39.99, both of which match their all time low price.

With Xbox Live Gold you’ll be able to do multi-player games online, on your Xbox One or Xbox 360. On top of that you’ll also be able to get Gold discounts on new games, as well as different Deals of the Week. So it’s a good way to get some new games on the cheap. The experience is pretty similar for PlayStation Plus, and it supports the PlayStation 3 and later (as well as the PS Vita). On top of the usual online multi-player, PlayStation Plus does also give you discounted games, as well as free games each month. Making both a great value depending on the platform you game on.

eBay and Amazon are not shipping these, as these are digital goods. Over on Amazon you’ll get your code almost instantly, while eBay may take a bit longer, depending on the seller (who notes that it may take a bit longer to send them out on the weekends). If you are already subscribed to Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus, this is still a good time to buy one or more, as you can use these in the future, and save some cash.