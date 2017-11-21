Deal: VUDU Discounting Newly Released Movies (Plus VUDU Credit) – 11/21/17

VUDU is currently offering up some pretty sweet deals on a number of movies and TV shows through its website. It has a number of newly released films available for rent for as low as $5.99, and you can purchase them for as low as $9.99. A number of these also come with $3 in VUDU credit. Allowing you to spend a few bucks here and then get $3 towards your next purchase. Some of the movies that are available with the $3 VUDU credit include, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, American Assassin, Leap and Home Again.

In addition to offering up some pretty cheap prices for rentals and owning movies, there are some great bundles available as well. For instance, you can pick up Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2 for $20. That’s a great price, considering Daddy’s Home 2 only just hit theaters a few weeks ago. If you’re a Tyler Perry fan, you can pick up Boo! and Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween for $20 as well. Again, this is a great deal since Boo! 2 only just launched in theaters last week. For its Thanksgiving week sales, there are a number of new releases that are discounted, like Atomic Blondes, Spiderman Homecoming, Get Hard, Wonder Woman and much more. VUDU is also still offering a special where you can spend $25 and get a $5 credit from VUDU.

With VUDU you are able to stream movies and TV shows on your PC, smartphone and even your TV. VUDU is available on most TV platforms, and even built into many smart TV’s. It recently launched for Android TV, so you can also watch it on your SHIELD TV. VUDU has movies in HDX which is slightly above full HD quality, and most newer releases are also available in 4K or UHD. Of course, the SD and HDX versions are going to be a bit cheaper. So if you’re renting a movie and don’t own a 4K TV, then you can save a few bucks and pick up the SD or HDX version of the movie. This sale is said to be ongoing through Black Friday, so it’s a good time to pick up some movies for Thanksgiving entertainment.