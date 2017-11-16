Deal: VIZIO SmartCast 36-inch 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System for $149 – 11/16/17

Sam’s Club has the VIZIO SmartCast 36-inch 5.1 Wireless Soundbar System on sale right now for $149. This is lower than advertised Black Friday prices by about $20. Many retailers will have this same system for $169 beginning next week, but Sam’s Club has it even cheaper right now. Definitely worth picking up if you’re looking for a new soundbar.

This system from VIZIO is great for bringing surround sound to your entertainment system. It includes the soundbar, as well as a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Since this is a SmartCast soundbar, it does have Chromecast functionality. This is going to allow you to Cast your favorite music over to the soundbar system and play it on some pretty good sounding speakers, instead of your Bluetooth speaker on your desk. This soundbar is about 36-inches long and will work great with most TV’s up to about 75-inches. So if you’ve been looking for a soundbar for your setup, this might be the one to grab.

Now, Sam’s Club has this on sale right now, but it’s unclear how long it’ll stay on sale for. So you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone. Aditionally, if you are not a Sam’s Club member, you’ll want to sign up, or you’ll be paying an extra 10% on this price. You can get a Sam’s Club membership for just $45 here.