Deal: VIZIO 55-Inch Class 4K Full Array LED TV for $398 – 11/6/17

Walmart is currently selling VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K TV for just $398. That is $200 off of its regular price of $598, making it a pretty impressive deal on a 4K TV, even ahead of Black Friday in a couple of weeks.

This VIZIO TV is part of its Full Array LED lineup. This means that it is a good LED panel, but don’t expect it to compete with other TV’s like Samsung’s QLED or LG’s OLED TV, which do cost a lot more. This is a 4K TV, that gives you 2160p resolution for some great pictures. It also includes VIZIO’s Spatial Scaling Engine which will scale HD and Full HD content up to 4K resolution, so that it will all look good on this TV, regardless of the original resolution. It also has DTS Studio Sound Advanced which gives you some rather impressive surround sound, considering it is coming from the two built-in speakers on this TV. There are three HDMI ports available on this one, giving you the ability to plug in a PlayStation 4, an NVIDIA SHIELD TV and another set-top box without running out of space. This is a great TV for those that perhaps don’t watch a lot of TV, or don’t want to spend a fortune on a new TV.

Walmart does offer freight shipping on this TV, since it is a larger product. That shipping is not free, unfortunately, and will cost you $35. There are taxes being collected on this one as well. So keep those in mind when making your purchase.