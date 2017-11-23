Deal: Up To 44% Off On SanDisk MicroSD Cards & Flash Drives – 11/23/17

SanDisk is hopping on the Black Friday bandwagon with an early sale on a wide variety of its microSD cards and flash drives which are now discounted up to 44 percent for a very limited time. The deal is only good until the end of the day and is essentially the company’s Thanksgiving sale; even if some of SanDisk’s other products end up being discounted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these particular offerings are unlikely to receive deeper price cuts anytime soon, meaning today is the best opportunity to get them if you planned on doing so before spring.

The star of the new sale is definitely the Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card that’s presently discounted by 44 percent and will only set you back $13.99 as opposed to its regular price tag of $24.99. Its 128GB counterpart received a comparable cut, being 43 percent down over Thanksgiving and available for just $28.49 instead of $49.99. SanDisk also didn’t cheap out on its 256GB offering in the same high-end class which can presently be purchased for just $49.99, 41 percent down its regular $84.99 price. Consumers on the lookout for less memory can also get a great deal on the 32GB microSD card from the company which got its $14.99 price tag slashed by 37 percent, being available for just $9.49 by the end of the day. All of the cards come with adapters that can make them fit SD readers, with that particular accessory also being attached to SanDisk’s premium Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card that can now be ordered for just $29.99 or $15 down.

The firm’s USB flash sticks received similarly deep cuts, being up to 35 percent down, also until the end of the day. The offer itself may expire even sooner if supplies don’t last, so try to take advantage of this excellent deal as soon as you can if a new microSD card or USB flash drive is something you planned on purchasing this holiday season. Refer to the banner below for a more detailed breakdown of SanDisk’s Thanksgiving sale.