Deal: Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom Bluetooth Speaker For $99 – 11/23/17

If you’ve been holding out for a really solid deal on a Bluetooth speaker, well, you’re in luck, as the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom speaker is now on sale. This speaker is usually priced at slightly less than $200, but you can now get it for only $99, if you’re interested. Now, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom speaker can offer really impressive sound output, while it’s not all that big, but it’s definitely worth noting that the speaker is also both waterproof and shockproof, which makes it ideal to take with you camping, or something of the sort.

As you can see in the provided image, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom speaker is easily recognizable, mainly due to those two huge volume buttons. This speaker can be placed vertically or horizontally, it doesn’t matter, the sound output will be equally strong. This speaker has several buttons at the very top, including the Bluetooth pairing button, power button and a multifunctional key which can either play / pause audio or skip songs if you double tap it. At the very bottom of this speaker, you’ll be able to find a microUSB port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and even a camera mount, if that’s what you need. It’s also worth noting that there is a dedicated app for the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom speaker, you can download it for both Android and iOS, and it will give you access to the latest features for this speaker.

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Phantom speaker delivers 360-degree sound with a deep bass, and as far as its waterproofness is concerned, we’re looking at IPX7 rating here, you can submerge it for 30 minutes up to 1m below the surface. You can connect this Bluetooth speaker to Amazon’s Alexa if you’d like, so that you can control it via voice. Ultimate Ears claims that this speaker can deliver up to 15 hours of play time, in case you were wondering.