Deal: UE ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 – 11/3/17

Dell currently has the UE ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for just $49.99. That is down from its regular price of $99.99, and right now other retailers are offering it up for $69.99. This is the lowest price the UE ROLL 2 has ever been, and it also matches the lowest price we’ve seen on refurbs.

The UE ROLL 2 is a somewhat small speaker from Ultimate Ears, but it is one that is not only waterproof but actually floats in the water. It has a carabiner hook that you can use to clip onto other things, and there is also straps on the back, so you can strap it to your bag. It only has two buttons which are a plus and minus sign, obviously for volume control, but these also work for powering on and getting into Bluetooth pairing mode. The UE ROLL 2 is a great looking speaker and it also puts out some great sound as well.

This deal on the UE ROLL 2 is only available for the black and red, or as Logitech calls it, Volcano, colored model. Dell has not mentioned how long it’ll be this price, but it likely won’t be too long. Dell does offer up free shipping and are not collecting taxes on this one.