Deal: Trade In a Phone & Get 50% off Two Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL’s at Verizon – 11/17/17

Verizon right now is offering a pretty nice deal on the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, if you are looking to trade in your device. Right now, you can trade in one device, and get two Pixel 2’s or Pixel 2 XL’s for half off. That means you are getting two for the price of one, basically. That’s a great deal if you’re looking to add a line or just looking to upgrade to a Pixel. Now this does also work for getting 50% off of one Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL as well.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are Google’s latest smartphones, with the Pixel 2 being the smaller device with a 5-inch traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. And the Pixel 2 XL having a larger 6-inch and taller 18:9 display. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, sport 4GB of RAM and have either 64GB or 128GB of storage inside. There’s no expandable storage on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Verizon has the Pixel 2 in Very Black, Cleary White and Kinda Blue. With the Pixel 2 XL coming in black and white or Very Black colors. So if you’ve been wanting to get it in Kinda Blue, now is definitely the time to get it.