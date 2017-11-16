Deal: TCL’s 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $629 w/ Code – 11/16/17

eBay has TCL’s popular 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale right now for just $629. Now the listing does show $679, however there is a coupon code that you can use to get 20% off (that discount maxes out at $50, so it is actually just $50 off on this product). That coupon code is PSHOPEARLY. With this promotional code, it brings the 55-inch TCL Roku TV down to its lowest price ever.

This TV from TCL is a 55-inch 4K model, that has Roku built-in. This has been a very popular TV since it was released earlier this year, largely because it has Roku built-in, meaning that others won’t need to go ahead and buy a set-top box to go with their new TV. Definitely makes things a bit easier. This TV has HDR and supports Dolby Vision. It also has 4 HDMI ports, as well as a component, a composite and an ethernet port. Basically all of the usual ports you’d expect from a TV in 2017. With Dolby Vision, you’ll get some incredible pictures on this TV, especially when watching content that supports it, like some Netflix shows.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.