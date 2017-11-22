Deal: TCL 49-Inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV for $349 – 11/22/17
Amazon has discounted the very popular Roku-powered TCL 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. This TV typically goes for around $399, even though its regular price is $479. This is a great deal on a 49-inch TV that just happens to be 4K as well.
This TV from TCL is a 49-incher, and it sports 4K resolution which is Ultra HD and will provide you with an incredible picture. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a composite port, a component port and an Ethernet port. This also has Roku inside. So instead of using a proprietary software like most smart TV’s, this one has a very popular software interface. With Roku on-board, you get access to over 100,000 channels or apps. All of the big names are available, like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, VUDU and many more. Roku says that there are over 500,000 movies and TV shows available on its platform. Now some of these are free, while others are part of a service, i.e. Netflix isn’t free and costs $8 or more per month depending on your plan. This is a 4K HDR TV, so you are getting all of the latest tech, at a pretty cheap price. This one is going to sell out quick and be backordered real soon, so you’ll want to grab it now before it’s gone.
This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.