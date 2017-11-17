Deal: TCL 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for $219 w/ code – 11/17/17

eBay currently has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for just $269. That’s a pretty good deal for this TV, but through tomorrow night, you can save an additional $50 on that price and bring it on down to just $219. Use the code PSHOPEARLY at checkout.

This TCL TV is a 40-inch 1080p TV, so it’s not exactly cutting edge, as far as the display goes, since it’s not a 4K TV. But that’s not a bad thing, considering most content is still streaming in 1080p since most consumers don’t have internet fast enough to stream in 4K. This is also a Roku TV, which means you’ll have access to all of your favorite services built into the TV. This includes Hulu, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, HBO Now and so many more. Roku says that there are over 100,000 videos that you can watch on its service. Some of which are free.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.