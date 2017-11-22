Deal: Status Audio CB-1 Closed Back Studio Monitor Headphones for $55 – Today Only

Amazon has discounted the Status Audio CB-1 headphones today as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, bringing the price down to just $55. That’s a great price for these headphones, since they do typically cost around $79. So while it’s not a huge discount, it is one of the few that these have gotten.

The Status Audio CB-1 headphones are closed back, studio monitor headphones. Which provides some great sound, and would make a great gift for the audiophile on your list. These headphones are designed specifically for audiophiles, and feature 50mm drivers, which Status Audio claims deliver analytical, neutral sound signature. There are also ergonomic ear-pads which are great for long recording and listening sessions. As they won’t feel uncomfortable after wearing them for a while. These are not wireless headphones, but the wire is able to be removed, and you get two detachable cables in the box. There’s a coiled and then a straight cable available. Finally, these headphones from Status Audio are also foldable, which makes them great for traveling with.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.