Deal: Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact for $499 – 11/17/17

Amazon has discounted the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact down to $499. That is good for $100 off of its regular price, and making it the lowest price ever. The Xperia XZ1 Compact has routinely been seen at $549 in recent weeks, but now it’s another $50 off.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is a rather small smartphone from Sony. But while it does skimp on the physical size of the device, it doesn’t when it comes to power. The Xperia XZ1 Compact sports a Snapdragon 835 under the hood, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside for expanding storage, should you need some extra space. The Xperia XZ1 Compact does come in a number of colors, but only the black and blue colors are on sale for $499, the others are $549. The smartphone is available unlocked and will work on GSM networks only. That includes AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS and MVNO’s that run on those networks.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.