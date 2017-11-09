Deal: Sony Xperia XZ1 Android Smartphone for $597 – 11/9/17

Amazon has put the Sony Xperia XZ1 Android smartphone on sale for just $597. That’s $100 off of its regular price, and also matches the lowest price it has ever been. The Xperia XZ1 is Sony’s latest and greatest smartphone, that was announced back in September.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 has a 5.2-inch full HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor along with 64GB of storage on-board. There is a micro SD card slot available, should you need a bit more space on the Xperia XZ1. This smartphone has Sony’s latest 19-megapixel camera which can do some pretty incredible things, like 960fps slow-motion video. This is ultra slow-motion video, which looks really cool when filming waves crashing on the beach and things of that nature. Sony does offer up the Xperia XZ1 in a few different colors, including black, moonlit blue, venus pink and warm silver. It’s a great smartphone to pick up, and would make a great gift this holiday season.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.