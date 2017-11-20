Deal: Sony PlayStation VR Bundles Starting at $199 – 11/20/17

Amazon has discounted a number of PlayStation VR bundles ahead of Black Friday, starting at just $199 and going up from there. PlayStation VR is typically around $300 by itself, which makes these some great prices, if you are looking to pick up a unit to go with your PlayStation 4 (and if you haven’t taken advantage of the PlayStation 4 Slim deal from yesterday, that is still live too!).

Starting things off, we have the PlayStation VR which is priced at $199 right now. That’s down from $299. There’s also the PlayStation VR with Skyrim included for $349, the Gran Tourismo Sport bundle for $299 and then the Worlds Bundle for $350. These all include the PlayStation VR and the games mentioned for each bundle. Right now there are a ton of great games available for the PlayStation VR with plenty more arriving every month. If you’re a big gamer, and are already on the PlayStation platform, the PlayStation VR is a great headset to pick up, and it really isn’t that expensive, compared to the Vive.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.