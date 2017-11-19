Deal: Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $199 – 11/19/17

Amazon has the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for just $199. That brings the console down to its lowest price ever, and it is also its advertised Black Friday price well ahead of Black Friday. On top of the PlayStation 4 Slim, Amazon and other retailers also have DualShock 4 controllers for the PlayStation 4 down to just $39.99, which is $20 off of its regular price.

The PlayStation 4 Slim is the smaller PlayStation 4 in its family, but it is still a great console. The only major difference between the PlayStation 4 Slim and the Pro is the fact that the Pro does 4K gaming and streaming. So this is still a great console especially if you don’t have a 4K TV. There are a ton of great games available for the PlayStation 4 Slim, unfortunately this model doesn’t come with any games included, but there are some big discounts coming for PlayStation 4 games this week. Especially if you are a PlayStation Plus member.

