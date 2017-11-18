Deal: Sony MDR-1000X Noise Cancelling Headphones for $228 – 11/18/17

Amazon has the Sony MDR-1000X Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale right now for just $228. That is good for $120 off of their normal price (original price was even higher at $399). This also brings them back down to their lowest price ever.

The Sony MDR-1000X are still heralded as some of the best noise cancelling headphones around right now, even with their successors being available now. These are great noise cancelling, wireless headphones which sport around 20-25 hours of continuous playback, and you can get even more if you turn off noise cancellation. Sony does also include high-resolution audio support in these headphones, so that even audiophiles will love this pair of headphones. And with most smartphones doing away with the headphone jack, it’s good to see a good pair of headphones like these pop up for a great price. Inside the MDR-1000X you’ll find dual 40mm drivers, which deliver some incredible sound.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.