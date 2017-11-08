Deal: Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $1198 – 11/8/17

Amazon has Sony’s latest 70-inch 4K Smart LED TV on sale right now for just $1198. That is $800 off of its regular price, and the lowest price it has ever been. It also makes it one of the cheapest 4K TV’s at this size.

The Sony KD70X690E is a 70-inch LED TV that does have WiFi built in. Now this is one of the very few models from Sony that does not have Android TV built in, but it does have a number of other apps available. So you’ll find things like YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV and many more available on this smart TV. So you can still stream your favorite content. There are three HDMI ports here, three USB ports, a composite, a component and an Ethernet port available. The Ethernet port is pretty important, especially if you are wanting to stream 4K content, but don’t have the fastest internet available at home.

