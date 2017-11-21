Deal: Sony Alpha a6300 Digital Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens For $779 – 11/21/17

We’re still a few days away from Black Friday but massive discounts on consumer electronics are already here, starting with the Sony Alpha a6300 being 32 percent off, down to only $779.99 from its original price tag of $1,163.87. The deal itself is available on eBay from 6ave, a U.S. retailer with a stellar track record that didn’t put a time limit on the offer but noted that it only has limited quantities of Sony’s critically acclaimed camera available.

The Sony Alpha a6300 is a device that’s definitely worth checking out if you’re looking to bring your photography game to the next level but without having to go through all the hassle that getting a DSLR camera would bring. Instead of paying top money for a camera body and spending three times as much on various lenses, getting the Sony Alpha a6300 will provide you with a unified mirrorless system that ships with a versatile 16-50mm lens which is fantastic for pretty much any non-professional scenario while the entire package is still easier to both maintain and use than a DSLR, even when compared to the most basic models. The lens of the Sony Alpha a6300 comes with 3x optical zoom, meaning you’ll be able to magnify your images quite a bit without taking a hit in quality, whereas its low-light performance is also one of its selling points, allowing you to take great photos in situations when using its built-in flash isn’t optimal or possible.

The camera supports all standard SD cards and microSD cards with adapters and is capable of delivering high-quality 4K shots and 1080p videos. It’s also highly compact, having a small physical footprint and weighing only 360 grams, thus being ideal for travel and other occasions which you’d want to capture with something much more capable than even the best smartphone out there while still not packing any heavy gear. Having just received its deepest price cut to date, the Sony Alpha a6300 is now a more attractive proposition than it has ever been and will serve you or your loved one(s) more than well this holiday season. Refer to the banner below to purchase Sony’s high-end mirrorless offering while supplies last.