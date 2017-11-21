Deal: Save $350 on the 12.5-inch Razer Blade Stealth – 11/21/17

Razer has announced that it is taking $350 off of its popular Blade Stealth Ultrabook right now, through next Monday. The Razer Blade Stealth model that is on sale here is the 12.5-inch model with a 4K display. That brings the price down to $1249, which is still somewhat expensive for a laptop, but this is a beast, as far as laptops go.

The Razer Blade Stealth sports a 12.5-inch 4K resolution touchscreen, along with a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor, that is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Of course, it is running on Windows 10. This is a gamer’s laptop, and that makes sense since Razer is all about gaming (after all they are “for gamers, by gamers”). The Razer Blade Stealth is one of their thinner laptops in the portfolio, which also makes it one of the lightest. That makes the Blade Stealth a great laptop for carrying around, whether back and forth to class or to and from work. It measures in at just over half an inch thick, and weighs in at about 2.84 pounds. That’s pretty darn light for a laptop, especially one with this much power inside. The Razer Blade Stealth is a laptop that will make a great gift this holiday season, anyone that receives the Razer Blade Stealth will be more than happy. Especially if they are a PC gamer.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.