Deal: Save 35% on Sony DualShock 4 Controllers – 11/17/17

Amazon has already brought the price of the DualShock 4 controller down to its Black Friday price, a full week ahead of schedule. The DualShock 4 is currently on sale for 35% off of its regular price, bringing it down to $39.99. This matches the all-time low for a DualShock 4 controller, and the last time it was this low was last Black Friday.

The DualShock 4 is the controller that is included with the PlayStation 4 (regular, Pro and Slim models). It’s the fourth-generation of Sony’s very popular controller, and it’s available in a few different controllers. Now while the PlayStation 4 does come with a controller in the box, it never hurts to pick up a spare. And now is as good a time as any. Right now, it appears that only the black and the camouflage colors are priced at $39.99, but that will likely change pretty soon.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.