Deal: Save 31% on the Roku Streaming Stick+ – 11/22/17

Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick+ to just $48.00, that is good for 31% off of its regular price. This is a great streaming stick to pick up, it was even included in our gift guide this year. It also is an all-time low for this particular model, so it’s worth grabbing right now.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a HDMI streaming stick, it’s a pretty small one and doesn’t take up much room on the back of your TV, but what sets it apart from the other streaming sticks that Roku has, that are also cheaper, is that this does 4K HDR. This is perhaps the smallest streaming stick that can offer 4K and HDR for your TV. So if there’s one streaming stick to grab this holiday season, it’s this one. Roku has a number of channels (also known as “apps” elsewhere) already available. This includes YouTube, Netflix, HBO Now, Google Play Movies & TV and so much more. All of the big names are available on the Roku Streaming Stick+ as you would expect. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a pretty popular stick for a number of reasons, but one of the big ones is its remote. The remote has a headphone jack (while your phone doesn’t), so you can listen to what’s playing on the TV through your headphones and not disrupt other people.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.