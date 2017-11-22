Deal: Save $300 On Samsung 65″ Curved 4K Smart LED TV – 11/22/17

Walmart’s Black Friday is once again starting early as the retailer has been discounting various products since the beginning of the week. The latest offering to receive such a treatment is Samsung’s 2017 65-inch curved 4K LED TV, model UN65MU6500FXZA. Regularly priced at $1,298, this massive smart television set is now more than $300 off and will set you back just $997.99 for a limited time. The deal includes free shipping, with Walmart guaranteeing you’ll receive your product by the end of the month if you order it today. No specific expiry dates have been attached to the promotion so you can assume that it’s valid while supplies last, which may not be for long, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday being on the way, along with all the shopping craze that usually follows.

As for the product itself, this is one of the most high-end LED offerings that money can currently buy and finding it under $1,000 has been an impossible task until today, with the same TV still being sold for nearly $1,500 by some other retailers. The discounted model is Samsung‘s latest curved LED device that only released several months back, having been met with almost universal praise from both critics and consumers alike. The TV has been widely lauded for its excellent contrast and deep blacks, as well as the ability to reproduce an extremely high dynamic range without compromising on details or the overall sharpness of the image. Beneath its shiny curved surface is Samsung’s Tizen, an operating system designed specifically with smart TVs in mind that now only comes pre-loaded with all essential apps you may need but will also provide you with an intuitive user experience. Ease of use has been one of Samsung’s focus points while designing this TV, which is evident from both its software interface and the streamlined remote controller that comes bundled with the device and supports voice commands.

Apart from the regular TV warranty, you’re able to purchase this heavily discounted offering with a three-year or four-year protection plan that will set you back an extra $89 and $122, respectively. Refer to the banner below to check whether Walmart still has any stock left.