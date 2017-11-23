Deal: Save $100 on the DJI Spark, Mavic Pro & More – 11/23/17

DJI had already announced it’s Black Friday deals, and now they are available. DJI is discounting a number of its most popular drones on its online store. Many retailers will likely price match these drones in the coming days. but these prices will be good now through November 28th at 2:59AM ET, or while supplies last. So if you are interested in picking up a new drone, you’d better do it quickly.

As far as drones go, you can save $100 on the Spark and the Mavic Pro, as well as their Fly More Combos. Which means that the Spark can cost you as little as $399, or $599 for the Fly More Combo. Now the more popular Phantom 4 Advanced and Phantom 4 Professional are not getting price drops, but are getting an additional battery included with your purchase. The battery is actually around $169 a piece, so it’s actually a bigger discount than the Spark and Mavic Pro. Especially since you will want an additional battery, since these do not last long at all. Of course DJI sells plenty more than just drones. You can pick up the DJI Goggles for just $399, the Osmo Mobile is going to cost you $199, the Osmo+ is going to be $559. DJI also has some other gifts included for those that buy the Spark, Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 Advanced or Phantom 4 Professional.

These are not huge discounts on DJI’s most popular drones, but it’s important to note that DJI’s drones almost never go on sale. So if you are looking at picking up a new drone, or even getting your first drone, now is definitely a good time to pick one up. DJI is also offering up free shipping and it is not collecting any taxes on purchases. So these are good prices, and the DJI Spark is actually a really good drone for a first timer.