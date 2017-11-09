Deal: SanDisk 128GB Micro SD Card for $29.99 – 11/9/17

Amazon currently has the SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card marked down to just $29.99. That brings it down to its lowest price ever. Its previous lowest price was $40.33, so this is a great deal, especially if you need some extra space on your smartphone or gaming console – like the Nintendo Switch.

This micro SD card from SanDisk is a Class 10 rated micro SD card and it has read and write speeds of up to 80MB/s. What that means is that it can record full HD or 1080p video without any issues. It should also be fine for recording 4K video, but you may notice some slowdowns in writing to the card once it has recorded if you are doing it in 4K. But for most storage purposes, when it comes to smartphones, it’ll be perfectly fine. This does come with an adapter, so you could use it in your regular camera or anything else that uses the full-sized SD card.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.